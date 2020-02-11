Three, involved in 115 cases of theft, arrested for Jan 27 burglary; stolen cash, good recovered

delhi

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 23:14 IST

With the arrest of three men, together involved in at least 115 cases of robberies and thefts, the Delhi police on Tuesday said they have recovered stolen cartons of chocolates, biscuits and cigarettes worth ₹1.7 crore.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the arrested men are Kishan, Ravi and Mushtaq. “While Purohit is involved in more than 90 cases of robbery, theft, dacoity and burglary, Kishan is involved at least 25 cases and Mushtaq in 15,” the DCP said.

“During the early hours of January 27, a burglary was reported from Vikaspuri Industrial area. A police team which reached the spot was told that the burglars sneaked into a godown and made away with cartons of cigarettes, chocolates and biscuits worth ₹2 crore and ₹7.5 lakh in cash. It was reported that they also took away two CPUs, LCDs and one DVR from the godown,” the DCP said.

Purohit said that during investigation, dossiers of known criminals involved in similar crimes were scanned, which led them to the accused. “We got our first clue from a CCTV footage in which two suspicious trucks were seen roaming around the place of incident. Our teams scanned more than 250 CCTV footages over next five days and we managed to track these trucks to another godown in Khera village near Najafgarh. A raid was conducted, Kishan and Ravi nabbed and stolen cartons recovered,” Purohit said.

“The stolen trucks were also recovered at their instance, one of which was stolen from Moti Nagar. The two men confessed of their involvement in the burglary. With their disclosure, we also managed to arrest Mushtaq,” the DCP said.