Trio on motorbike booked for two gunpoint robberies within 15 minutes in east Delhi

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:32 IST

Three persons on a motorbike robbed two persons — a journalist and a chartered accountant from Nepal — of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings at gunpoint within 15 minutes of one another and a distance of 400 metres in east Delhi’s Shakarpur after Monday midnight, the police said.

The chartered accountant received stitches on his forehead after being allegedly attacked with the butt of the gun by the robbers. The 27-year-old journalist, who works with the multimedia team of a news agency, suffered bruises to his hands as he fell after allegedly being pushed by one of the robbers, according to a colleague of the journalist, a reporter who covered the two robberies on behalf of the news agency.

The deputy commissioner of police (east), Jasmeet Singh, said that two separate cases of robbery were registered against unknown persons at the Shakarpur police station. “We have formed teams to identify and nab the suspects. They will be caught soon,” said DCP Singh.

The first robbery took place around midnight, when the chartered accountant, who is from Nepal, identified by his first name Tribhuwan, had gone to meet a relative. He lives in a rented home at Shakarpur.

According to the reporter who covered the issue, Tribhuwan was returning to his flat when three men on a bike waylaid him and asked him to part with his belongings at gunpoint. “Tribhuwan told me that he resisted the robbery attempt and he was attacked with the butt of the gun, causing multiple injuries to his forehead. The robbers took away his mobile phone and a bag containing Rs 1,000 cash and credit cards,” said the reporter.

Nearly 15 minutes later, the same set of robbers waylaid the journalist while he was walking to his flat after being dropped by the office cab. The journalist told his colleague that as he saw the robbers taking out a gun, he tried to run. “One of the robbers pushed him, because of which he fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries. The robbers robbed him of his mobile phone and the bag containing his office ID card. They did not take his iPhone,” the reporter said.

Officials associated with the probe said that CCTV cameras installed around the two crime spots were being examined to get clues about the suspects.

