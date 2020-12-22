e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Trio on motorbike booked for two gunpoint robberies within 15 minutes in east Delhi

Trio on motorbike booked for two gunpoint robberies within 15 minutes in east Delhi

delhi Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three persons on a motorbike robbed two persons — a journalist and a chartered accountant from Nepal — of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings at gunpoint within 15 minutes of one another and a distance of 400 metres in east Delhi’s Shakarpur after Monday midnight, the police said.

The chartered accountant received stitches on his forehead after being allegedly attacked with the butt of the gun by the robbers. The 27-year-old journalist, who works with the multimedia team of a news agency, suffered bruises to his hands as he fell after allegedly being pushed by one of the robbers, according to a colleague of the journalist, a reporter who covered the two robberies on behalf of the news agency.

The deputy commissioner of police (east), Jasmeet Singh, said that two separate cases of robbery were registered against unknown persons at the Shakarpur police station. “We have formed teams to identify and nab the suspects. They will be caught soon,” said DCP Singh.

The first robbery took place around midnight, when the chartered accountant, who is from Nepal, identified by his first name Tribhuwan, had gone to meet a relative. He lives in a rented home at Shakarpur.

According to the reporter who covered the issue, Tribhuwan was returning to his flat when three men on a bike waylaid him and asked him to part with his belongings at gunpoint. “Tribhuwan told me that he resisted the robbery attempt and he was attacked with the butt of the gun, causing multiple injuries to his forehead. The robbers took away his mobile phone and a bag containing Rs 1,000 cash and credit cards,” said the reporter.

Nearly 15 minutes later, the same set of robbers waylaid the journalist while he was walking to his flat after being dropped by the office cab. The journalist told his colleague that as he saw the robbers taking out a gun, he tried to run. “One of the robbers pushed him, because of which he fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries. The robbers robbed him of his mobile phone and the bag containing his office ID card. They did not take his iPhone,” the reporter said.

Officials associated with the probe said that CCTV cameras installed around the two crime spots were being examined to get clues about the suspects.

Ends

top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In