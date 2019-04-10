‘Two classes in one room’: BJP’s Vijay Goel slams AAP government

Questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s school reforms, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday alleged that a government school in Mustafabad was running two classes simultaneously from a large hall.

After visiting the school, Goel circulated photos in which students were seen sitting in two groups, each facing blackboards on the opposite walls of the hall. Goel said that the students belonged to different grades.

Vijay Goel, a union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, along with area MLA Jagdish Pradhan visited the school in Mustafabad, which falls in the northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency.

“We found that classes of different standards were being held under a single room thereby compromising the quality of the education being imparted,” he said.

According to Geol, the school has 2,100 girls and 1,800 boys enrolled, and the school runs in four shifts of two hours each. He said that while 70% students passed in Class 9th, the pass percentage of the school for class 10th was 19%.

“What could be worse than this? The education standard here is poor as Class 7 students of the school were unable to recite the tables of seven. Every day, one hour is wasted on attendance and mid-day meals so there is hardly any time left for studies and that is why the results are going down,” Goel said.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government, which runs these

schools, declined to comment on the matter.

Goel also said that hundreds of students of this school were “left in the lurch” as the city government had denied them readmission. Last week, the BJP leader had alleged that the education standard in the government schools have gone down as around five lakh students had failed (in various classes) in the past three years. He had also accused the government of “not giving readmissions” to most of the failed students.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been announcing its achievements in the education sector for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They say that they are seeking votes on their works done in the education and health sector so the reality of his tall claims should be revealed before the public,” Goel said.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 07:22 IST