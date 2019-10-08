Two killed in LPG cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar

delhi

Updated: Oct 08, 2019

A 38-year-old woman and her 62-year-old mother died in a LPG cylinder explosion in their home in northeast Delhi’s Karwal Nagar on Tuesday morning. Police said that the explosion happened while a man, who was severely injured, was installing a new cylinder.

The dead were identified as Hemlata and her mother Rambiri. The serviceman, 42-year-old Rajesh Kumar, suffered 50% burns and was admitted to hospital.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am, when Hemlata, who works at a jeans manufacturing unit, was at home with Rambiri. Rambiri, who lives nearby with her husband, was visiting her daughter on the occasion of Dussehra. Hemlata’s 18-year-old son, who works at a garment factory in dyeing unit, was at work and her daughter (12) was at a relative’s home at that time, police said.

“Around 10.15 am, Rajesh, whom Hemlata had called for assistance to refill an LPG cylinder of low capacity refilled, visited her house. When the man was filling the smaller cylinder using a 14.2kg cylinder, the gas leaked and the two cylinders exploded. Since Hemlata and her mother Rambiri were standing close to the cylinders, the impact left them dead on the spot,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer added that the blast attracted the attention of neighbours who found the two women lying unconscious. “They were completely burnt and their bodies were in bad shape. The serviceman was also found unconscious in the house and he was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital with the two women. While the two women were pronounced dead at the hospital, Rajesh was admitted for treatment. He has suffered 50% burns. The bodies were sent for autopsy,” the officer said.

Police said they called up Helmata’s son and informed the family about the incident.

Chief fire officer (CFO) of the Delhi Fire Service, Atuil Garg said the house had also caught fire. “We sent two fire tenders to douse the fire. Neighbouring houses did not suffer damage,” he said.

Garg said it seemed like the man was attempting to fill the smaller cylinders by placing the bigger cylinder upside down and connecting the nozzles. “This is unsafe. Some gas may have leaked and maybe someone closeby may have lit a match at the same time which led to the explosion. Our teams inspected the spot and the exact reason behind the fire is being ascertained,” the CFO said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said they have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and a crime and forensics team was called on the spot to collect evidences. “We are looking into the negligence,” he said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019