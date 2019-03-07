Use green tax money to fund RRTS between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Delhi Government to release Rs 265 crore from the environment compensation charge (ECC) fund as its share to finance the first phase of the proposed high-speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra directed the release of the fund despite the Delhi government’s opposition. The state’s counsel said the money was required to purchase electric buses for augmenting Delhi’s public transport.

But the bench said that of the said amount, Rs 90 crore was refundable and the government can allocate a provision in the budget from next year for the RRTS project. The SC’s direction was based on the Environment Pollution Control Authority’s (EPCA) report that said RRTS was of national importance and should not be delayed to avoid cost escalation.

Advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court in the matter, the ECC funds should be utilised as the Delhi government had said it did not have adequate money to meet its share of Rs 1,138 crore. The estimated project cost of the 82.15-km corridor is Rs 31,632 crore.

The ECC fund was created on the top court’s directions, which, in a bid to check high pollution levels in Delhi, had in October 2015 imposed the additional tax on commercial vehicles entering the Capital. Singh informed the court that Rs 1,106 crore was available in the fund.

“The Delhi government’s cost in the first year would be Rs 265 crore. EPCA does not want any delay in the project as it would escalate the cost. They have around Rs 1,100 crore in the ECC. Let the first year fund (of the Delhi government) go from the ECC. This is a project of national importance,” Singh had said.

The RRTS corridor will have 13-kilometre section in Delhi with stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar. EPCA prepared its report after holding consultations with all the stakeholders on January 25.

The authority said the Delhi government may be directed to make budgetary provisions for the remaining years as well as for the cost of land that it needed to provide in the first year.

