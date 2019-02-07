Visitor limit, layered security: Protecting one of world’s largest diamond

When one of the largest diamonds in the world is put up for public exhibition, the security has to be big too. Unprecedented cover will be in place at National Museum in New Delhi that will exhibit the priceless jewellery collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad from February 18.

The National Museum, which will be displaying the collection after 12 years, had earlier exhibited the jewellery for the first time in 2001 and again in 2007. Two exhibitions were also held at Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad during the same period. The exhibition will remain open till May 5.

According to the government, the present collection comprises a total of 173 items acquired from two trusts. The actual number of pieces, if pairs and groups of ornaments are split up, is 325, not including 22 unset emeralds, and the 185-carat Jacob diamond, one of the world’s largest by size.

The collection includes turban ornaments, necklaces, earrings, armbands, bracelets, bells, buttons and cufflinks , anklets, watch chains and rings—all jewels once worn by the once fabulously wealthy Nizams of Hyderabad, their wives, children and grandchildren.

Here are the security measures put in place for the exhibition:

*Not more than 50 people would be allowed at a time to see the jewellery

*The visitors will not be allowed to stay for more than half an hour.

*Multiple-agencies will provide security working on the surface and behind the curtains.

*There would be several layers of security, including a door frame metal detector and X ray machine.

* CCTV cameras have been installed to secure the exhibits and monitor the visitors

* The 173 items will be placed in more than 25 showcases.

