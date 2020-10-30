e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi to be hit: DJB

Water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi to be hit: DJB

delhi Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Water supply in parts of south, east and north-east Delhi are likely to face temporary disruption from Friday, a senior official in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

Later, DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha said, “Due to an abnormal increase in pollutants (ammonia levels) in Yamuna raw water discharged by Haryana, production at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi (Vihar) water treatment plants will be adversely impacted. As a result, water supply will be affected in parts of east, north-east and south Delhi. It is advised to store and use water judiciously. Adequate number of water tankers are being deployed. We are working relentlessly, in collaboration with Haryana, to restore normal supply.”

Officials in DJB said that the temporary disruption in supply is likely to happen on Friday but it is likely to be sorted out to a large extent over the weekend.

