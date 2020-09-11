e-paper
What’s the hang out scene? Pandemic times are ‘lit’ with drive throughs, outdoor cafes and walks

The pandemic might rule our lives, but youngsters sure know how to plan their way out. So, where’s the party tonight?

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:51 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR are now preferring to go for walks and order food on the go while hanging out with friends.
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR are now preferring to go for walks and order food on the go while hanging out with friends. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (For representational purposes only))
         

No young life, in Delhi, is lit without a trip to GK for street shopping or visit to Paharganj for chhole bhature! These places have been hit hang-out zones among college crowd since forever. But, what’s changed in the Covid-19 world? While some say they now prefer to go to select cafes, others are only opting for a drive with friends.

Drive-through fun

DU student Vanshika Rana, who prefers fun drives with friends, says, “In Covid times, my hang-out spot is either my house or my friend’s car. I usually chill at home with buddies at a game of UNO or monopoly, and we order out pizza or momos. But it’s more fun is to be in a car, listening to hip songs, and relish this food while on a drive to nowhere! Or may be a drive through movie...”

Outdoor joints, a hit

Mihika Gulati, a Delhi-based student, says, “I went nowhere for a very long time. Then, my friends and I met at each other’s houses. But now, I’ve returned to my fave joints that are sanitised well. And the best part is they have outdoor seating, which allows us to laze there for hours together... I really miss club hopping on special occasions, but no one knows what the future holds and when will we be able get back to that. Until then, here’s where all the fun lies!”

Miles to Go... Partying

A Hindu College graduate Ankrish Khanna, says, “My core friend group used to meet only at one of our houses until recently we started going out for walks. Now we order food wherever we are and have an old school picnic in the greens. Abhi ke liye toh this is the only scene where there’s music and drinks. At least it’s some change from being at home.”

Jacqueline Joseph, a Jesus and Mary College graduate, seconds the thought adding, “Since we have gone in unlock mode, I have started visiting malls. I hang-out there with my friends since there are a lot of tea and coffee places where there’s hardly any crowd these days. What best that to chill over coffee dates!”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

