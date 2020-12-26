Woman falls to death from third floor in Janakpuri, police claim suicide

delhi

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:05 IST

A 32-year-old woman died after allegedly falling down from the third floor of a building in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Saturday afternoon. Police said the woman may have killed herself by jumping off the building.

A two-page resume was found near the woman’s body, suggesting that she had come to attend a job interview, either in the building or at a nearby office, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said that the police control room received a call at 1.06 pm and the caller informed that a woman had fallen from an upper floor of a building.

A police team reached there and found the woman lying unconscious and bleeding on the first floor of the building. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The woman’s identity was established and her family was informed. Her body was preserved in a government hospital’s mortuary, the DCP said.

“Prime facie, it appears that she had fallen from the third floor. Further probe in on,” said DCP Purohit.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883