Woman security guard found hammered to death at home

delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:54 IST

A 43-year-old woman security guard was found hammered to death at her home in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar on Tuesday night. Police said her live-in partner has since gone missing and is the prime suspect in the case.

The woman was identified by her first name, Mamata, and her body was discovered by her 17-year-old son when he returned home from a restaurant with food parcels, prompting the police to believe that the murder took place during his absence, said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east).

The suspect, 45-year-old Brahm Pal, the woman’s live-in partner, is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, the officer said. The motive behind the murder too is unknown, he said.

Police said Mamata, who worked as a security guard with a private firm, had separated from her husband years ago. She has two sons -- the older one lived with her while her 14-year-old son attended school while living with a relative elsewhere in Delhi.

“Mamata was involved with the suspect. Before the lockdown, he had moved into her rented home in Vinod Nagar,” the DCP said. Brahm Pal lived off money he received by renting out his home in another neighbourhood in east Delhi.

“On Monday night, Brahm Pal sent the boy to fetch dinner from a nearby restaurant. When he returned around 10pm, he found his mother dead, her head smashed in with a hammer that was lying nearby,” the DCP said.

Brahm Pal was missing from the scene.

“We have registered a murder case and are looking for the suspect,” the DCP said, adding that the boy couldn’t shed any light on whether the couple had any differences.