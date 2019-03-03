Woman shot dead in tussle over wedding music in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

A woman was shot dead in a bid to save her husband following an argument over the music being played during a wedding in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri during the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased, 36-year-old Sunita Devi, was the aunt of the groom, Sumit.

The accused and his accomplice were arrested from Chandigarh where they had fled after committing the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said preliminary enquiry revealed that Sunita and her husband Sajjan Kumar, 39, were at Sumit’s wedding when Kumar had an altercation with two brothers Akash (24) and Sandeep (25), who were invited by the bride’s family.

“One of the two men fired a shot at Kumar but Sunita came in between and the bullet hit her in the head. Seeing the woman collapse, both the men fled the wedding procession,” the DCP said.

Kuruvilla said the woman was then rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Sunita is survived by, apart from her husband Sajjan, her three children.

