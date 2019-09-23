e-paper
DAV Public School, Sahibabad, presents Science exhibition

Students put up models and staged a skit on water conservation

delhi Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parents got a glimpse of the scientific talent of the children
Parents got a glimpse of the scientific talent of the children (HT)
         

On the day of the parent-teacher meeting, DAV Public School, Sahibabad, organised a science exhibition titled Explore Science.

The exhibition was held to show the talents of the budding scientists to parents. It was divided into three parts i.e. Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The students participated with a lot of enthusiasm and made modules and working models. At the entrance of the exhibition, Class 9 students presented a skit titled Save Water. Through this skit they spread the message of water conservation and suggested methods to reduce water wastage. The exhibition also had a green corner where students put up models made out of waste and they did not use thermocol and plastic. The students demonstrated their models at the exhibition. Class 10 organised a science quiz for parents and other students. Students also displayed their creativity in the Atal Tinkering Lab. They showcased robots and other science models.

Principal VK Chopra presided over the exhibition. He appreciated the efforts of students and urged them to reduce wastage of water and electricity. The parents were pleased by the models of hydro-electricity, renewable resources, rainwater harvesting, DNA, organs of human body put up by students.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 12:34 IST

