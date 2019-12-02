Delhi school events: Bal Bharati organises a youth parliament

delhi

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:16 IST

Youth Parliament

Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, conducted a youth parliament to discuss the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, which removed the special status assigned to Jammu and Kashmir.

The school holds several events as it believes that for the development of mind, character and soul, academics need to be supplemented with activities that enhance personal as well as interpersonal skills. The youth parliament was one such event.

Participating in parliamentary debates helped students to enhance their communication skills and awareness of the world around them. It broadened their perspective and sharpened critical thinking skills. Students of Classes 6 to 10 debated burning issues of the country such as the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. The learners assumed the role of leaders from the two major opposition parties, the BJP and the Congress, and argued their case. They presented well researched points of view. The skills of students won the hearts of one and all. The judges appreciated the talent, hard work and devotion of the debaters. Prizes were given for the Best Parliamentarian and the most Distinguished Parliamentarian. A few students also got a Special Mention.

Annual Day Function

The Indian Heights School, Sector 23, Dwarka, celebrated its annual day function titled Vistas on its grounds.

The chief guest was Air Vice Marshal Biju Paul, the guest of honour was Vineeta Hariharan, and the special guests were Gp Captain Deepak Aluwalia and Arjun Bahadur. The theme was, “A Timeless Tribute to Womanhood.” The programme began with a welcome song, lighting of the lamp and a dance on the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu. The chief guest honoured the toppers in academics and co-curricular activities with trophies and certificates. The special guests released the school newsletter Essence, which described activities at the school. In his address the chief guest urged the students, parents and teachers to desist from lies and work hard. The guest of honour praised the efforts of the students and said humility is a virtue.

Adventurous Educational Trip

New Delhi Public School, Vikaspuri, organised a fun filled, adventurous educational trip for students to Jim Corbett Park in the company of teachers.

The students stayed at Aamod Resort and enjoyed the scenic beauty. They enjoyed luxuries and stayed close to nature. They also visited the Garja Devi temple and prayed for their peace and prosperity. They then went on a jungle safari and saw different animals. It was an exciting and adventurous journey. They were frightened by the wild animals moving freely in the forest. This was a unique experience for them. The students were thrilled to swim in the Koshi River. Principal S Modgill said such trips offer students an opportunity to learn, enjoy and explore a new world.

Investiture Ceremony

Sachdeva Global School, Dwarka, conducted an investiture ceremony. Students were prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted by the school.

Sumana Dutta Sarkar, principal, Sachdeva Global School, Dwarka, was the chief guest. Saksham Dua was selected as the head boy and Vyomika Jaspal as the head girl of the student council. The ceremony began with a march past by members of the council. The principal and the house wardens conferred badges on the office bearers including vice-head boy and vice-head girl, captains of the four houses, sports captain, discipline, literary, environmental and cultural captains. The principal congratulated the newly appointed office bearers and reminded them to sincerely shoulder responsibilities. She mentioned that the students of today will become leaders of tomorrow in different walks of life.

Science and SUPW Exhibition

Modern Era Convent, Janakpuri, organised a Science and SUPW exhibition this year too.

The aim is to arouse interest and hone the skills of students in science so as to develop faith in modern technology. The students from Classes 3 to 12 presented exhibits. Models on rainwater harvesting, transport and communication, digital platform based games using C++ programming concept, Mathematical models based on application of trigonometry, rocket launching model caught the attention of parents who visited the exhibition. Flower vases and wall hangings made out of waste material were also applauded by one and all.

An Effort to Brighten the Dark World

Spending time with someone for whom the world is black is a moving experience. A group of 40 students from St Froebel Senior Secondary School, Paschim Vihar, visited the Bhartiya Netrahin Sangh, Raghubir Nagar.

The students interacted with the visually impaired inmates and engaged them in various activities. They spent quality time with them. They realised the challenges faced by people with visual impairment while travelling or executing other routine actions. They gave gift packs as a friendly gesture and to let them know that “We at St Froebel care.”

Workshop on ‘Health And Hygiene’

Ramakrishna Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, organised a workshop on health and hygiene for girls of Classes 6 and 7.

Resource person Ritika conducted the session, stressing on the importance of hygiene among girls. She gave an explanation of the menstrual cycle and hormonal changes during this age. She explained the dos and don’ts, the myths and facts related to it. She emphasised on the importance of a balanced diet, proper sanitation and disposal of waste pads. Overall, the seminar enlightened students about the importance of a healthy body.