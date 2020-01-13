Delhi school events: Energetic Dance Sessions for Students

delhi

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:27 IST

As part of the Marksharks Passion Expedition Programme conducted in schools of Delhi NCR in association with HT PACE, dance workshops were conducted for the students by country’s leading Zenith Dance Academy. Founded by Sooraj Katoch and Ritu Kapoor, Zenith Dance Academy has played an instrumental role in providing professional dance training for the last 15 years. The dance sessions were held at their specialised studios situated in Mayur Vihar (East Delhi) and Satya Niketan (South Delhi) over a period of three days. Experienced and professional dance trainers from the academy explained the budding dancers about the different poses and how to practice to beat counts. They talked about the importance of warming up the body before dancing and the significance of exercise and eating healthy when pursuing dance as a career. The trainers also made the students aware of the dance troupes of Zenith Dance Academy which provide a great opportunity to perform on an international level. To join the dance troupes, the students will have to go through rigorous process of tests and practicals. Keeping in mind the age group of students, the energetic dance sessions were organised on Bollywood songs. The students had immense fun dancing on Bollywood numbers and felt motivated towards a career in dance.

Say No to Single-Use Plastic’ Campaign-A Prodigious Initiative

The junior wing of GD Goenka Public School, Model Town, organised an awareness drive about the hazards of single-use plastic.

Students highlighted the ill-effects of single-use plastic and promoted the use of eco-friendly products, which they had made under the guidance of teachers. They presented a street play to convey their message. Virender Singh, sub-divisional magistrate of Model Town, graced the occasion. He was impressed by the performances of children and their concern for Mother Earth. He offered valuable suggestions to students. About 50 students from different grades and faculty members took part in a campaign Say No to Single-Use Plastic. Goenkans took out a rally and interacted with people at a park. They asked residents of nearby areas if they had stopped the use of single-use plastic. They informed people about eco-friendly alternatives to polybags such as jute or cloth bags. Everyone applauded the initiative of the school and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to make India free from single-use plastics.

The efforts of the school management, principal Rima Ailawadi, faculty, students and parents made the campaign a success.

The Annual Gala “AASHAYEN 2019”

Himalaya Public School, Rohini, celebrated its annual day function titled Aashayen 2019 with enthusiasm.

The efforts of head of school Aruna Shivraj, teachers and non-teaching staff members ensured the success of the event. CBSE examination controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj was the chief guest, while Supreme Court senior lawyer Naveen Singh Jaggi was the special guest of honour. Dr Bhardwaj emphasised on the betterment of education, role of teachers and responsibilities of students towards their parents and the nation. He talked about the changing pattern of examinations, interacted with parents and answered their questions. Parents appreciated his talk. School chairman KC Gupta, chairperson Pushpa Gupta, and other members of the management committee also graced the occasion. Principals of nearby schools and alumni were also present. The cultural programme highlighted the Swachh Bharat campaign. Tribute was paid to the first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Students presented dances, drama, and music. Shivraj read out the annual report, mentioning the school’s achievements in academics and co-curricular arenas. Prizes were conferred upon the toppers in academics as well as co-curricular activities.

31st Celebration of Excellence (Annual Day)

The Mann School, Delhi, organised a celebration of excellence or annual day.

Praveer Ranjan, IPS, special commissioner of police, Delhi Police was the chief guest for the event. Joachim Keferstein from Germany, in-charge of 29 UNESCO-Project-Schools (ASP Network), was the guest of honour. Parents and mentors watched the cultural show, orchestra, gymnastics, horse show, band display, and other performances. The chief guest was enthralled by the performances of students and appreciated the efforts of the school and the students in the fields of education, sports and music. He also unveiled a coffee table book on the theme flora and fauna, showcasing a collection of photographs by the Photography Club of Mann School. The Buddha House lifted the trophy of the flag house of the year.

Spanish Day

Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura, organised a plethora of activities for students studying Spanish on Spanish National Day.

Students informed the audience about the importance of the national day of Spain and the ways in which it is celebrated. The country’s flag was hoisted as students sang the national anthem of Spain. They also made a PowerPoint presentation on interesting facts about Spain, its culture and civilisation. The celebrations enabled students to appreciate the concept of diversity and cultural amalgamation.

Annual Day

Delhi International School, Rohini, celebrated its annual day titled Nmaami Vasundhra.

The event at the Thyagaraj stadium began with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Anand Kumar, a renowned educationist and founder of Super 30, and the guest of honour Dr Ashraf Shikhaliyev, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to India and other dignitaries. Academically outstanding students were conferred trophies and other awards at the prize distribution ceremony. Bhagat Singh, executive director of Delhi International Group of Schools proposed the vote of thanks. The programme aimed at creating awareness about how nature and human beings are interconnected and the deterioration of one will also disrupt the flow of the other.

Inter-School Event, Synergy

The Srijan School, Model Town, Delhi hosted an inter-school event, Synergy.

The first day was dedicated to Udaan, a non-competitive event that provided a platform to Children with Special Needs to showcase their special abilities. On the second day, a street theatre festival took place. It was again a non-competitive canvas for students to explore contemporary issues of social relevance. At the end, Atelier, a renowned theatre group, performed a thoughtful act. On the third day, the school hosted the Abhivyakti language festival. It gave students a platform to learn the nuances of language, and exhibit their creative prowess and oratory skills in four languages. The last day was dedicated to Commerce Pentathlon. It was a forum for students to exhibit their business acumen in an environment fuelled by innovation and enthusiasm. Many reputed schools from the city participated in a plethora of events. More than 200 students took part on each day. The events were appreciated and were a great learning experience for all.

Annual Talent Show

“We bless ourselves and the world when we live in a generous, compassionate, and open-hearted way.”

With this thought, the students of St Margaret Sr Sec School, Prashant Vihar, presented their Annual Talent Show, spreading love and enthusiasm. The young actors presented the play A Christmas Carol which emphasised on sharing and caring, spreading goodness and opening our hearts to holiness. The programme began by invoking God’s blessings with a prayer dance. Principal Renu Jain called on students to never leave the path of love and compassion. The students were also awarded for excellence in both scholastic and co-scholastic areas.

Modernite selected for YUVIKA-‘YUva VIgyani KAryakram’by ISRO

Ritesh Antil of Class 5-B, The Modern School, ECNCR, has been selected for the Young Scientist Programme or Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) launched by ISRO this year.

The programme aims to impart basic knowledge of space technology, space science and space applications to youngsters. The selection was based on the academic performance and extracurricular activities of the students and only three students were selected from each state/union territory. A total of 110 students representing every state and union territory participated in the programme. The programme was conducted at the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad. It began with a welcome speech by Isro chairman Dr K Sivan, talks on space and technology and a visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition. The two-week-long residential training programme included talks and experience sharing by eminent scientists, lab visits, hands on training, discussions with experts and a feedback session. Students visited the Physical Research Laboratory, Institute of Plasma Research, Mission Control Centre, Line of Control, Sriharikota, both the launch pads of India and interacted with directors of the labs and experts. During the cultural event, Ritesh delivered a speech on belief system and recited the whole periodic table in 36 seconds. He was applauded by one and all.