Delhi school events: French National Day at Rukmini Devi Public

delhi

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:14 IST

French Day

Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura, celebrated French National Day to make students global citizens and teach them about the multicultural world. The school organised a range of activities in which students and teachers participated. The celebrations of La Fete Nationale or The French National Day began with a morning assembly speech. Thereafter, the students participated in the competitions such as poster-making and T-shirt painting on topics related to France and its culture such as monuments, life in France and the Indo- French connection. The school was decorated with display boards and posters with information about French monuments, facts and tourist places. The high level of interest evoked among the learners in French language and culture was amazing. The activities brought out the students creative side as well as their eagerness to learn more about life in France and to distinguish the difference in cultures of India and France. The celebration highlighted the need to appreciate the culture and build solidarity among people of India as well as France.

Principal Anjali Kotnala appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. The event emphasised on the French motto of France Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite, (freedom, equality and brotherhood) and promoted respect for other cultures.

ISA AWARD

Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School, Model Town, has been honoured with the International School Award (ISA) for the third time by the British Council.

The award is the fruit of hard work, covering seven different international activities on the framework laid out by British Council in the session 2018-19.These activities covered diverse themes, best suited for AGDAV and its students. The final dossier was presented for assessment where the school’s work was appreciated and a perfect 100% was awarded by the assessors. The award comes as a reflection of the hard work of students and the faculty who participated in different collaborative activities through languages, maths, science, history, dance, music, and art.

Gandhi Mandela Peace Cricket Tournament

DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi joined hands with Helpmekaar Kollege, South Africa, to organise the Gandhi Mandela Peace Cricket Tournament.

The cricket team from South Africa comprising 31 players and a group of four teachers led by principal Klaus Konig were accorded an Indian welcome. The tilak and marigold garlands thrilled the players. Reena Rajpal, principal DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh emphasised on the need for peace and harmony and how sports can play a role in this. A cultural programme showing the fusion of Indian and South African culture enthralled the audience. The school choir sang “We are the world.” The flash mob on Do-Re-Mi by primary wing children stole everyone’s hearts while the Kathak performances and Jai-Ho showcased the best of Indian culture. The wow moment was when students of both DLDAV and Helpmekaar Kollege danced together to the tunes of Waka-Waka and Magic in the Air. The host and guest teams played two T-20 matches against each other amidst bonhomie. The U-17 and U-15 teams of DLDAV Shalimar Bagh won both the matches.

Zingaro

Vanasthali Public School, Sector-3, Vasundhara, hosted its annual carnival Zingaro.

Director Ankur Jain and principal Shashi Jain welcomed the guests. The guests and students enjoyed games, savory food and thrilling swings. The theme was Halloween, filling the hearts of students with spooky hues. The haunted cave was the main attraction of the event, giving an enthralling experience to the visitors. The enthusiasts could walk into the realm of fantasy. The adventure enthusiasts appreciated the experience of the haunted cave. A wide variety of games and stalls captivated the attention of the visitors. Visitors tried their luck at games stalls like Lucky Seven Goofy Numbers and Dicey Shutter. Students also rolled the dice and claimed gifts at Alpha Solverz and Nitpicking Rainbow. Another highlight of the event was musical tambola with exciting prizes. A music and dance show gave visitors an opportunity to showcase their talent. The cold winds on the day could not dampen the spirits of the visitors.

A Visit to Parliament House

Students of GD Goenka Public School, Sector 9, Rohini accompanied by two teachers went on an educational visit to see a session of the Lok Sabha.

The students could not wait to catch a glimpse of their MPs delivering speeches in the Lok Sabha. They saw how bills are passed and how amendments are proposed and debated. The visit provided students with firsthand experience of correlating theoretical with practical knowledge. The visit also instilled a feeling of patriotism among students.

Sensitisation Towards Sparrows

Under the guidance of principal Seema Bhardwaj, St Angel’s School, Sector-15, Rohini organised a workshop on the need to protect sparrows. The Eco-Root Foundation conducted the workshop under the supervision of eminent environmentalist Rakesh Khatri.

The students were taught how to build hand-made nests for homeless sparrows using eco-friendly material such as coconut fibre, jute thread, and bamboo stick so that their rapid disappearance could be halted.

A progressive society is not that which is rich in comforts, pleasures and possessions, but that which takes into consideration the well-being of all of its inhabitants, be it humans, animals, birds or trees. The depleting population of sparrows (declared the State Bird of Delhi in 2012) has emerged as a concern. Sparrows are rendered homeless due to modern “matchbox-styled” architecture that makes it difficult for the bird to build nests. St Angel’s School has demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability by undertaking several activities. Being a proponent of sustainable development, the principal has showed her support for the protection of sparrows.

5th Darshan Poetry Fest

Darshan Academy, Kirpal Bagh, organised the final round of 5th Darshan Poetry Fest 2019.

Students from nursery to Class 12 were put into seven groups. There were two groups for teachers and parents separately. Students who were in the final rounds had cleared two rounds earlier. The first round of competitions took place in their class. Five students from each section were selected in the first round. For the second round, those selected from each section participated and five from there were selected to participate in the final round. It was such a tough competition that the judges associate prof. of Khalsa College and chief editor of Sant Sandesh Charanjeet Singh, KK Vohra and Basant Oberoi found it difficult to select the winners. Parents and teachers also participated enthusiastically. It was a tribute to Sant Darshan Singhji Maharaj.