Delhi school events: Ramjas School hosts basketball tournament

delhi

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:43 IST

Ramjas Basketball Champions League (RBCL)

Ramjas School, RK Puram, hosted the inter-school basketball tournament titled the Ramjas Basketball Champions League (RBCL) which has become the largest tournament of its kind at the school level in India. The tournament is recognised by reputed organisations. Over 2,000 sports enthusiasts from different zones of Delhi and NCR battled it out for the trophy.

The first position in the senior boys’ category was bagged by Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, Patiala and in the girls category by DPS, Mathura Road. The first position in the junior boys’ category was won by Bal Bharti Public School, Ganga Ram Marg and in the girls category by DPS, RK Puram.

The closing ceremony was held at Ramjas School, RK Puram. Joint commissioner Ajay Chaudhary was the chief guest. The guests of honour were JS Waraich, head corporate sports, ONGC; Anil Sharma, ex-MLA RK Puram, ex-mayor Delhi and BJP New Delhi district president; Bhagat Singh Tokas, councillor and chairman health committee, SDMC. The chairman of Ramjas School RK Puram, Ravi Kumar Gupta and school manager Rajnath Gupta graced the occasion. The principal, who was the convener of the tournament, congratulated the participants and stressed on the role of sports in shaping personality. She said that the tournament will soon be taken from national to international level. The Delhi Police Band performed at the closing ceremony.

Annual Day

The Ishani Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, G-Block, Saket celebrated its annual day.

A grand stage had been set up with professional sound system for the two-day celebration. Chief guest Naresh Yadav, MLA, inaugurated the event. He was given a planter and welcomed by students in different languages, representing the states of India. An exhibition showcased the work of students of the school. The students presented mesmerising cultural events. They performed neemri dance, lezium dance, dumbbell exercise, yoga, and a dance on the songs, All is well and Galti se Mistake. Prizes were given to achievers in academics and other fields at school, zonal, district level. Teachers with 90% or higher results in Grades 10 and 12 were given trophies. The chief guest lauded the school in his address.

Career Fair

Green Fields School, Safdarjung Enclave, organised a mega career fair.

Principal Mini Khanna welcomed resource person Pervin Malhotra, parents and students of Classes 9 to 12. Malhotra advised parents to refrain from creating anxiety in their wards. She focused on the importance of self-learning and the need for self-exploration. She drew the attention of the audience to the fact that there is a tectonic shift in the career situation where interdisciplinary courses are gaining popularity. Thus students need to gain knowledge and information in wider areas. They need to use technology to gather information about different courses and career options available to them. The students need to keep their aptitude, interests and strengths in mind while considering their career options. The programme concluded with a question answer session between the resource person and the audience. There were a number of queries which were successfully satisfied by her. Vice principal Aarti Aggarwal proposed the vote of thanks. The focus then shifted to the stalls put up by leading institutes such as Bennett University, IIHM, Pearl Academy, Ashoka University and OP Jindal University. Students learnt about courses in hotel management, fashion, culinary skills and other fields. The students and their parents interacted with the personnel from these institutes. Handouts and handbooks were distributed to the interested students. The parents appreciated the efforts of the management in organising the fair and requested the principal to organise such events in the future also.

Senior Athletic Meet

Tagore International School, East of Kailash organised its senior athletic meet with enthusiasm.

The meet began with the igniting of the flame by chief guest, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Zafar Iqbal, known as the Gentleman of Hockey. A large number of students, teachers and staff members gathered for the event. Students of the four houses marched pledging to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. The chief guest administered the oath and declared the meet open. Track and field events were held for students of Classes 6 to 12. The participants showed strength, stamina and the will to succeed. Students and teachers cheered for the athletes. The teachers and support staff of the school also participated in the flat race. The main attraction of the day was the tug-of- war competition between the students of Classes 11 and 12. Winners were awarded medals amid cheering.

Shri Rajkumar Memorial Chess Championship

Arjit Prasad, a Class 8 student of DAV Public School, Jasola Vihar, won the third position in the Shri Rajkumar Memorial Chess Championship organised by the Delhi Association in the Classes 5 to 8 category.

Over 200 participants from India took part and Arjit defeated a Fide rated contestant. Principal Dr VK Barthwal congratulated him and motivated him to get further successes.

Ex-Laxmanite Association Meet

Laxman Public School, Hauz Khas, organised an Ex-Laxmanite Association Meet to reconnect with the alumni and celebrate their achievements.

Head of school D N Tiwari welcomed the ex-teachers and students. The students of the batch presented a short cultural programme. This was followed by fun games and dancing. The first batch of students shared their experiences of their golden days at the school. The newly nominated executive body felicitated the retired and serving teachers.

Scholar Badge Ceremony

Poorna Prajna Public School, Vasant Kunj, felicitated students for academic excellence. The scholar badge ceremony was attended by the students and teachers of the primary department. The programme began with a song and the headmistress’s welcome address. She spoke about the successful completion of several activities and the achievements of the school. With his kind words, the principal motivated and inspired the students. The principal and the headmistress gave away badges to deserving students. The programme ended with a vote of thanks and the national anthem.

Samson Daniel Award

HelpAge India, New Delhi, conferred the Samson Daniel Award on Ryan International Group of Institutions for their contribution towards elderly people on the International Day of Older Persons.

Dr Snehal Pinto, director, Ryan Group received the award from Dr Vinod K Paul, member NITI Aayog, National Institute of Transforming India. Dr Grace Pinto said, “We are grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for this honour. The Ryan group has always given utmost importance to inculcate values of respect, charity and kindness amongst students right from the young age in order to nurture responsible and compassion citizens of tomorrow. We are thankful to our parents and students for their continual support and generosity towards this noble cause.”

Inter School IT Competition

DPS International School, Saket, hosted an inter-school IT competition titled Syntax V3.0.

Over 250 students from more than 20 schools participated in the event from the NCR. Participants took part in a total of 10 events, nine of which were on the site with the exception of the movie making event. The event brought together STEM-inclined students from all parts of NCR. They competed for prizes, learnt to collaborate with each other and think innovatively.

Principal Amita Mishra congratulated the IT department and team SYNTAX for organising a successful event.

The participants learned several IT skills and learned new aspects of information technology such as artificial intelligence, sustainable development and building aesthetical designs. All participants showed tremendous potential and impressed the judges with their performances.