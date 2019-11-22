Delhi school events: Saai Memorial holds cultural extravaganza

delhi

Nov 22, 2019

Dandiya Utsav

Saai Memorial Girls School, Sai Bhawan, Geeta Colony organised Dandiya Utsav, a cultural extravaganza, with enthusiasm.

The programme started with the lighting of lamp by the school chairman Dr Parkash Keswani, principal and staff members. The programme was an amalgamation of different hues on a common theme. Students presented a scintillating invocation dance, Ganesh Vandana. Theme-based dances, both western and folk, captivated the guests. The props and costumes added colour to the festive occasion. The synchronised dance movements and foot tapping music were impressive. The mothers of students offered a special performance. The performance which drew unceasing applause was the Ramayana. Principal Dr Meenakshi Keswani proposed the vote of thanks. The programme culminated with aarti and the distribution of Prasadam. The parents, students and staff enjoyed the event.

Shram Daan

Class 11 students of St Mark’s Senior Secondary Public School, Meera Bagh, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi through voluntary work (Shram Daan).

The students and teachers took a cleanliness pledge. They emphasised on not using single use plastics and making fitness a part of their lifestyle. They spread their message by undertaking a cleanliness drive in the area adjoining the school.

Abhivyakti - The Annual Cultural Fest

“Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process: gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.” Keeping this maxim in mind, SD Public School, Patel Nagar, organised its annual cultural fest titled Abhivyakti 2019 on the theme One World, One People: International Peace and Understanding.

A plethora of competitions provided students a platform to express their creativity. The events had participants from schools from Delhi and distant places such as Surat. Six events were held over two days at different venues: Street play, humorous poetry recitation, monologue, poster making, English debate and group song in foreign language. More than 150 students took part in the competitions. SD Public School was adjudged winner in street play and humorous poetry recitation, and the first runner-up in monologue, poster making and group song. But being the host school it gave it claims to others who performed well. Principal Dr Meenakshi Gupta felicitated the winners. The aim of the event was to provide a forum for the young talent from all the schools to express their creativity and originality.

Swachchta Pakhwada

Arya Vedic Public School, Paharganj, organised a Swachchta Pakhwada under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The purpose of this programme was to create awareness among the students regarding cleanliness. All the students, teachers and other staff participated in different activities. The Swachta Pakhwada started with a pledge by staff members, support staff and students in the assembly. Students participated in a hand-washing activity, Hindi and English essay writing competition, quiz, art and craft work. The headmistress, teachers and students staged a march with placards, banners and slogans. Students performed a street play on the importance of segregation and proper disposal of waste. Parents appreciated the efforts made by headmistress Anjali Kaushik.

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Students of Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, participated in the 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

Students also took part in the event “Run in Costume.” The themes of the event this year were Women: the agents of change, Plastic-free India, Conserve Water, Save Life and Save the Girl Child. The students won the first prize of Rs 50,000, second prize of Rs 30,000 in group category and third prize of Rs 20,000 in the individual category. A student dressed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to single use plastics. Students also dressed up as Arunima Shergil, Anjali Shekhawat and Malala Yusufzai. This marathon was a platform for students to make their voice heard.

Vigilance Awareness Week

Pioneer Convent Sr Sec School, Bakkarwala, celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week.

A special assembly informed students about the importance of vigilance and awareness. They took an oath not to take bribes and to work with sincerity. They also took an oath to follow all the rules, work for the welfare of the people, and report incidents of corruption to the appropriate agencies. Students participated in speech, debate, poster making, poem recitation and skit competitions. NCC cadets presented a street play. Principal Seema Bajaj gave awards to students for good performances.

Library Mela

Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Rajouri Garden Extension organised a Library Mela on parent-teacher meeting day. The school held book mark, word hunting, storytelling, and book cover competitions. The students who won the prizes were Amrit of Class 6 for storytelling, Aayush of Class 8B for bookmark making, Sahil of Class 12 for word hunting and Rohit of Class 10 for book cover. The fair was attended by SMC members namely Sarita Rao, Meena Devi and Alpana Das and vice principal Pawan Kumar and librarian Priyanka Singh.

Inter School Multi Sports Meet

SKS World School, Noida, won the runners up trophy in the Inter-School Multi Sports Meet at Ramagya School, Dadri.

The meet began with an introduction of the schools. More than 18 schools took part in the competitions. SKS World won medals in skating, football, badminton and athletics. The tournament was a great platform for students to showcase their prowess.

Hindi Rasdhara

The primary wing of St Mark’s Sr Sec Public School, Janakpuri, organised an inter-school event titled Hindi Rasdhara for branches of St Mark’s Sr Sec Public School on Hindi Diwas.

The dignitaries present were school chairman TP Aggarwal, director Anjali Aggarwal, principal Alka Kher, vice-principal Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia and primary educational supervisor Jyotsna Vishwakarma. Hindi is the main language and the simplest means of expression for us. Hindi was adopted as the official language of India on September 14, 1949. Since then this day is celebrated as Hindi Diwas. Students of the junior school took part in competitions such as poetry-recitation, story-telling, read aloud, weave a story, and bio-sketch of favourite writers. The judges appreciated the performance of the participants and awarded them.