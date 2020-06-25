Despite curbs, learning process is on

delhi

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:36 IST

Principals’ views

Anjali Aggarwal, Principal, St Mark’s Sr Sec Public School, Meera Bagh

Year 2020, the year of the coronavirus pandemic, has pit all of humanity against the virus. It has changed lifestyles, quarantined and locked all home, and damaged health, wealth and well-being immensely. This has been no less than a war - except that in this one, we are all on the same side. Like in every other aspect of daily life, schools also developed tools and innovative techniques so that the process of teaching and learning never stopped. The past three months have seen the structure of schooling and learning change tremendously. Teachers have ensured that all students adapt to the changes to continue with their learning. They worked with students individually as well as in groups. We rightly celebrate doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other first responders who worked hard and accomplished so much during this period. I think teachers are education’s first responders and they must be acknowledged for their efforts. We must praise students also. Ably supported by their parents, they have been the emerging warriors. Accepting the situation for what it is, they have embraced new methodology and engaged in intellectual discussions and learnt to manage stress. My advice to them: Challenges make life interesting , and overcoming them makes life meaningful. Create love for learning and resilience that is essential for great accomplishments in the future far beyond timeline of this temporary pandemic. History will remember how we reacted to these circumstances today, how our character was shaped and perhaps how we transformed into better human beings with compassion.

Sanjana Datta, Principal, DAV Public School, RK Puram

With the world around us coming to a standstill due to the Covid-19 lockdown, most of us would have imagined that at least the teachers would now have it easy since there won’t be regular classes anymore. We could not have been more mistaken. While most of us were still trying to understand the implications of the lockdown and speculating what the future held for us, I had a completely different agenda. I initiated quick measures that won’t negatively impact the learning crisis of my students and had to figure out a strategy to keep the morale of the teachers uplifted and the students engaged in the learning process. I came up with a game plan to address the challenges that I along with my teachers faced. My first item of action was to bring all staff and students together on a common platform. WhatsApp came in handy as all students had access to this application through a phone that their parents used. Subject-wise groups for each grade were created overnight. I lead a group of teachers who came up with an effective timetable which was also shared with parents before bringing into effect. All teachers set up online classes based on timetables on Zoom application. I ensured every online class is followed by teachers sharing the resources or study materials in the form of a presentation deck or a PDF document. For any doubts, the students were advised to consult their teachers and have their doubts cleared. A two-way communication is a requirement and I and my teachers ensured to have that. We also organised a webinar for parents on stress-free parenting and on eye protection due to increased screen time during online classes.

Shalini Goyal, TGT (Art), Delhi International School , Sector 23, Dwarka

Despite the challenges and a lot of troubles due to the Covid-19, there is a silver lining too. Yes, there are upsides that can let us make this lockdown period much more productive and enjoyable. We shouldn’t lose hope and make the best even in these tough times. As a teacher, I would be grateful to help children discover their hidden talents and find their true selves. Children can indulge themselves in activities such as painting and drawing and drift into the colourful world of art to try and learn something new beyond their daily routine. The best part of this pervasive situation is that it has granted us time to spend with our families . Let’s not forget that with every challenge comes a bunch of opportunities and it depends on us whether we face it or just walk away accepting our defeat.

Mehak Chugh, Class 10, Ramjas School, Pusa Road

Mehak Chugh has done a WHO certificate course on Covid-19 operational planning guidelines and country preparedness and response during the lockdown period

The Covid-19 pandemic is a challenging time for the whole world. It has made us introspect and work towards developing our skills to enable us to face the challenges posed by this coronavirus scare and work for the welfare of society. It has not only allowed us to evaluate ourselves and work towards improving our capabilities but also provided time and opportunity for creative minds all over the world. During this lockdown period, I am preparing myself for the tough times ahead. Amidst the ongoing online school and coaching classes, I managed to do a WHO certificate course on Covid-19 operational planning guidelines and country preparedness and response. This course has three modules .At the end of each module, one has to pass a quiz test. To qualify, one needs to score 80% points in the quiz section. I gained a lot of information about how taking simple measures can help us prevent the coronavirus. I also plan to take more WHO courses on other diseases. The lockdown has given us a much-needed family time. I’ve also tried to make a variety of dishes that I had never thought I could ever do. I tried baking chocolate appe, a fusion dish that is a mixture of South Indian appe and Swiss Choco rolls. The lockdown has also given us ample time to pursue our hobbies, learn various skills and become self-reliant persons.

Jay Sharma, Class 5, Colonel’s Central Academy School, Sector 4, Gurugram

We all are at home due to the Covid-19 Pandemic . During the lockdown period, I am spending my time in my home garden and take care of plants grown by regularly watering them. I have also tried to remove weeds from flower pots. I also spend my time playing with my pet dog Neo. I also watch interested TV programmes on various channels like National Geographic, Discovery, Discovery Science, History TV, etc.

Chinmay, Class 3, Saraswati International School, Gurugram

Chinmay spending his lockdown time in cooking and learning new things

At present, we stay indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. My parents advised me to stay at home to make myself safe. I am enjoying this period. I decided to help my mother in cooking and other things as I love to do that. I made my favourite dish noodles. It was so tasty and I loved it. It is a great experience to help my mother and to learn new things. My advice to all is --- don’t go outside, corona is waiting for you.

Mannan Taneja, Class 5, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram

Mannan Taneja likes to spend quality time with his best friend Bony, a one-year-old Lhasa Apso puppy

The lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise for my best friend Bony, a one-year-old Lhasa Apso puppy. With no school classes and time saved in travelling meant spending more quality time with Bony. During this period, I had a chance to give him a bath too. Since my Bony has long silky hair so I had to dry his hair with a hair dryer. He loves it when I comb his hair or use a hair dryer on him. A very active and loving dog, he follows me around everywhere expecting treats and biscuits. I’m sure he will become fat by the time we are out of lockdown.