DLDAV Model focuses on defence careers

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:26 IST

Experiential Learning

“The interaction of knowledge and skills with experience is the key to learning,” said philosopher John Dewey.

Keeping in mind this thought, DL DAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, invited a team of Navy officials to interact with students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 to motivate them to choose defence forces as a career.

The teachers and students welcomed the team comprising Commander Sachin Gade, Lieutenant Commander Archana Maurya, Lieutenant Shivansh Manaktala and LLOG Pradeep Kushwaha. The officers appreciated the technological prowess of the students who showcased their robots marching with a tricolor, a drone and a rocket launcher. They were also touched by the Rakhis tied on their wrists by middle school children. Children sang and danced on patriotic numbers to honour the men and women in uniform. The team recounted their experiences, the small and big challenges, the excitement and adventure, the discipline and glamour and above all love for the nation which motivates them to do their work passionately. The team showed short movies to the students to give them a glimpse of life in the Navy. They also informed them about the eligibility criteria, selection procedure and educational qualifications necessary for joining the Indian Navy.

Principal Reena Rajpal motivated the children to imbibe the values of discipline and courage and make their country proud.

Atal Tinkering Fest

Lilawati Vidya Mandir, Shakti Nagar, celebrated an Atal Tinkering Fest.

About a 100 learners exhibited 30 scientific models. The fest began with Know Your ATL activity, in which learners surfed the internet to gather information on their equipment and shared it with the audience. In the Fun Zone, many scientific tricks were displayed in order to foster scientific creativity and to focus on do it yourself. Former students Manish Dhankhar, a PhD scholar at IMSc, Chennai and Mohit Aggarwal, a DTU graduate pursuing MBA from FMS, Delhi University, conducted mentor sessions. Dhankhar urged the learners to take up science as a career option, while Aggarwal motivated learners to think of innovative scientific strategies to solve problems in day-to-day life. The exhibits created by Lilawatiites were appreciated by members of the managing committee, staff and parents. Blind Stick, Solar Tracker and Gardening Machine were the winning exhibits in the junior category. In the senior category prizes were clinched by Robo-Maid, Smart Goggles and Prosthetic Spider. Principal Sushma Khurana lauded the efforts of the learners and teachers and attributed the success of the fest to them.

Maths Week

Maharaja Aggarsain Adarsh Public School, DU Block, Pitampura celebrated Maths Week. Each and every section of the school was involved in activities dedicated to the subject. School chairman Jai Narain Gupta appreciated the efforts of the maths department.

Students solved puzzles, made shapes and created three dimensional figures. Middle school students were involved in presentations on great Mathematicians. The Maths Exhibition put up by the students was appreciated by all. Secondary School students also participated in many activities. Class 9 had a Sudoku activity in which they solved Sudoku puzzles. Class 10 had a quiz on Maths based on algebra, geometry, general mathematics and much more. The PowerPoint presentation for the quiz was put up on the smartboard and students were asked to answer questions after doing some basic calculations. Senior Secondary students also had several activities. They were shown a documentary on mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The Maths Quiz conducted for them was challenging. A few students penned poems on mathematical topics which were recited during the special assembly.

Investiture Ceremony

Jaspal Kaur Public School, Shalimar Bagh, recently held its investiture ceremony for the academic session. The school handed over responsibilities to the newly appointed members of the student council.

The event was presided over by Sardar Avatar Singh, mayor North Delhi Municipal Corporation, as the chief- guest, school chairman Sardar Surjit Singh, vice chairperson Rasna Singh and other dignitaries. The school band welcomed the distinguished guests. The programme began with a Shabad recital followed by march past by the four houses. The council members received their badges and epaulettes from the chief guest and other dignitaries. Principal George Mathew addressed the audience and administered oaths to the prefectorial team. He wished good luck to the council members and advised them to carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence. Head boy Satvik Sharma and head girl Priyal Gulati took a pledge to keep the school flag flying high. The students performed a play on the life of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, a dance and a presented a tableau, New India. The chief guest also released the latest issue of the school magazine, The Excelsior.

Conserve Water, Conserve Life

“A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to the thirsty man.”

Bearing in mind this thought, Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura organised several activities on the environment, energy conservation, wastage of food at social gatherings, hazards of electronic waste, conservation of petroleum products, and plastic pollution. Ruminians participated in activities such as vermi-composting, recycling waste, talk show on beat water pollution, session on rainwater harvesting, mega tree plantation drive and an e-waste collection drive in collaboration with TATA power. The session culminated with a pledge by the students and principal Anjali Kotnala to conserve water and also raise awareness.

National Green Corps of the Ministry of Environment And Forests

Students of Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar, took part in the National Green Corps initiative of the ministry of environment and forests to clean up the Yamuna river.

Rivers have been the lifelines of our nation. River Yamuna running through the heart of Delhi was one of the sacred rivers of India, but it has now become dirty. The ministry of environment has started a campaign to clean up the river with the involvement of school students. Children performed a street play on the issue. Morning assemblies were based on the theme Save Yamuna River. Students took a pledge to support the campaign. Teachers gave demonstrations on how drainage and industrial waste pollution can be treated. Students prepared eco friendly idols of gods and goddesses.

Van Mahotsav

Yuvashakti Model School, Sector-3, Rohini, celebrated Van Mahotsav, a weeklong tree plantation festival on its campus.

The celebration was an opportunity to instil the value of social responsibility in the students. The programme started under the guidance of Eco-Club Incharge Neeraj Deewan and her associates Reena Gaba, Radha Rani Pathak, Rekha Rastogi and Neha Butola. Class 9 students performed a dance with the message of saving forests. The students took part in the fancy dress competition on the importance of trees. In the closing ceremony, Class 10 students participated in a plantation programme and planted aloe vera, tulsi, jamun saplings. Principal Harinder Kumar, headmaster Lalit Vikram Sheetal and other dignitaries also planted saplings. Students discussed the medicinal values of the plants. It was an educative and informative session for students. After the plantation, Eco Club organised an exhibition in the school auditorium for Classes 6 to 7. The events helped in strengthening the bonds between plants and humans.

World Dance Week

The Mann School, Holambi Khurd, celebrated World Dance Day. The students performed five different dances including Samba from Brazil, Kilinka from Russia, Sinhela from Srilanka, Tarolo from Philippines and Dandiya from India. The colourful costumes added grace to the dances and also made the day vibrant and significant.

Investiture Ceremony

Khemo Devi Public School, Narela, conducted an investiture ceremony for the academic session with pomp and dignity.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp followed by Ganesh Vandana, which signifies the removal of darkness. The event was followed by a green welcome of school chairperson Suraj Mal Khatri, manager Maya Khatri, Ajay Mangla, guest of honour Vijay Khatri, and principal Rekha Gupta. It was conducted with earnestness and passion. The ceremony signified the reliance that the school places in the new representatives. They took the pledge to hold the school motto of Loyalty, Truth and Honour in high esteem and to fulfil their duties to the best of their abilities. The chief guest conferred sashes and badges. The school believes that a child centric approach will develop responsible citizens. Students were selected for the post of senator and two for prefects from each house. Students were ready to perform their duties with determination. Principal Rekha Gupta appreciated and congratulated them. She advised them to be role models for other students and to use the powers bestowed on them for the smooth running of the school.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:25 IST