DPS Rohini highlights its motto of service before self

delhi

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:54 IST

The Delhi Public School, Rohini, celebrated 25 years of its foundation day last Sunday with the event Ekjut: A Festival of Social Initiatives in which various social service projects were showcased.

Twenty-four kiosks displaying a range of themes -- from conservation of the Earth to legal and economic awareness — were set up by students of various classes.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Vibha Singh said, “This is the silver jubilee year of our school and our motto is service before self. We wanted to organise an event that would depict our school motto. So we decided that each class should showcase at least one social initiative and that’s how Ekjut was conceptualised.”

From nursery to senior classes, all the classes took part in the event. While students from nursery to Class 1 focused on topics such as Water Saviours, Class 2 students worked on topics celebrating 150th years of Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology. Class 3 worked on saving electricity projects, Bijli Bachao, Unnati Lao whereas Class 5 students took up Plastic Hatao, Dharti Bachao.

Class 4 students took part in activities for senior citizens at Kamla Bakshi Old Age Care Centre, Rohini. On the other hand, Class 6 students focused on Waste Segregation, Skilling India and Each One Teach One where they taught underprivileged children. Classes 7 and 8 took up e-waste collection with local non-government organisations and created awareness on plastic pollution. Classes 9 to 11 worked on social programmes such as Sashak–Legal and Financial Literacy, Swasthalay–Personal Hygiene Awareness and Kalabhyaan– Hand Painted Wooden Carvings which were sold by students.

There were also kiosks dedicated to the Parent-Teacher Association and alumni.

Namita Pradhan, IAS, chairperson, Delhi Public School Rohini managing committee, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “It is a pleasure to visit DPS Rohini, especially as it is the occasion of Ekjut, the social initiative undertaken by classes. The principal, teachers and students have done an amazing job with the partnership of the parents. Well done indeed.”

Praising the outstanding efforts of the students and the teachers, Alok Mittal, IPS, inspector general, National Investigation Agency, who was the guest of honour, said, “It was an absolutely amazing performance by students on wonderful themes. I feel honoured to be here. I convey my warmest greetings to principal Vibha Singh, teachers, staff and lovely children.”

Jyoti Bajaj, a special educator and counsellor said, “We wanted to mark this year as the year of social initiatives. Each class took up a project. The money that we collected at the kiosks will go to non-profit organisations such as Shubhakshika Educational Society, martyrs’ families and Arya Mahila Ashram.”

Pragun Sikri, a student of Class 11 who was involved in the financial literacy project, said, “I have been working on it since the beginning of the session last year. We have been conducting workshops for the less privileged and informing them about financial matters, such as how to open a bank account and write a cheque.”

Surjeet Khanna, principal DPS Greater Faridabad, and Ritu Jain, headmistress, DPS Greater Faridabad were the special guests.