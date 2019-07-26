Europe heatwave breaks records, Mercury set to go higher

Europeans cooled off in public fountains on Wednesday as a new heatwave spread across parts of the continent and was already breaking records. Belgium and Germany registered the highest-ever temperatures, while the Netherlands saw its hottest day in 75 years.

WHY IS IT SO HOT?

The second likely-to-be-record-breaking heatwave in two months in Europe includes some of the same ingredients of the first — hot dry air coming from northern Africa. That hot air is trapped between cold stormy systems in the Atlantic and eastern Europe and forms “a little heat dome.”

IS CLIMATE CHANGE CAUSING THIS?

Heat waves are happening more frequently in large parts of Europe, Asia and Australia. As the world warms up, scientists say there will be more and hotter heat waves, but attributing single events to climate change involves precise computer modeling and calculations.

HOW HOT COULD IT GET THIS WEEK AND WHERE?

Temperatures in France especially are likely to be 15 degrees C higher than normal, with Paris likely to break its all-time hottest record mark of 40.4 degrees C . The Dutch meteorological institute tweeted that Wednesday’s heat wave broke a record that stood for nearly 75 years of the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Netherlands. Belgium measured its highest temperature since records were first kept in 1833. In Kleine Brogel, temperatures rose to 39.9 C, the highest ever in Belgium. The German Weather Service said a record high of 40.5 C for the country was recorded in Geilenkirchen and put the entire country on heat alert.

WHAT ARE AUTHORITIES DOING TO TACKLE HEAT?

In France, measures taken by authorities include a colour-coded heat alert system to warn people when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels in their area. There are also public service announcements on television, radio and in public transportation systems about risks of high temperatures. In the Netherlands, local authorities have taken an unusual precaution — with trucks scattering salt on the roads like they usually do in the winter. The salt spreaders are usually used to prevent ice forming on Dutch roads in the cold, but Arnhem municipality started using them to cool off asphalt. Across London,authorities began handing out water and sunscreen to homeless people and opened day centres for them to rest and shower. In the Lewisham district of the British capital, garbage collectors will start working as early as 5 am to beat the heat. London police warned people not to swim in the city’s river Thames after a young man died there on Tuesday night.

WHEN WILL IT BE OVER?

The heatwave will end in a few days. On the weekend, temperatures are expected to fall. However, quite often end of a heatwave brings storms, including lightning and heavy flooding.

SOURCES: AP, AFP GRAPHIC: BISWENDU CHOWDHURY

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:30 IST