Guruvani: ‘Peace, happiness are signs of success’

delhi

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:32 IST

Sharing her views with students, this principal writes that a teacher is always a teacher. The teaching profession is one of the noblest professions. When asked about biggest professional challenge, she says that bringing different students from different backgrounds together, understanding their strengths and weaknesses simultaneously is the real challenge. We have to focus on all-round development of students. For next generation, she says, they have the curiosity to investigate and immense knowledge of the latest technology.

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Bringing different students from different backgrounds together, understanding their strengths and weaknesses simultaneously. Have to be vigilant about their behavioural problems. We have to focus on all-round development of students.

Once a teacher always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, I agree. The teaching profession is one of the noblest professions. No teacher can abandon her role even if she switches to a different profession. Teachers usually have words of encouragement and appreciation for students. Students are at times reprimanded but that’s only for their betterment.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

The lust for success affects people of all ages though they tend to forget the essence of it. In our society success is mostly associated with money and power, but in my opinion, success is achieving inner peace and happiness with a harmonious life gained by hard work.

What in your view is the Gen Next’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The next generation has the curiosity to investigate and immense knowledge of the latest technology. They have confidence in themselves. They have zero tolerance and are sensitive towards every issue. We have never seen such strength and endurance in students earlier. Their energy has to be channelised in the right direction.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teaching is the continuous fluid science that needs to be evolved with the demands of students. Teachers need to be trained to be broad minded while tackling a few problematic students and focussing on practical knowledge.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to students’ all-round growth and development?

Elders have an ocean of experience and knowledge. They play a pivotal role in a child’s overall development as their experiences guide the new generation. Old people’s advice to youngsters is essential. They try to inculcate values of sharing, caring and staying united.

What according to you is the role of the media in education?

Media brings about news and important discoveries from different parts of the world to us. Hence it bridges the gap among learners and thinkers spread over the world. Moreover media is the fourth pillar in a stable nation, hence an important aspect of study for students.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

I make it a point to spend my leisure time constructively with my family members and friends as they are my strength. Some of my time is spent in physical activities, reading about current issues and going for dinner with family and friends. A few friends are contacted daily to discuss school-related issues.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 09:30 IST