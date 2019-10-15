Guruvani: ‘We need greater parental efforts’

delhi

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:34 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Though it’s not a challenge, I would desire more parental involvement in the school’s efforts towards improving student achievement. The parents have to take joint onus for the performance of the child. Meetings, events can improve interaction between teachers and parents.

Once a teacher always a teacher. Do you agree?

As a teacher I called my students my kids. They became a part of my heart. As a principal I feel the same for each of the 3,000 students. I have been a teacher for 28 years and I feel accomplished as my students, now grown up with their own children, still call me teacher. When I ask them what they remember of their school day, I am at times amazed when they come up with small anecdotes with me which had not been a part of our curriculum but somehow had made impressions on their mind.

Success has become an obsession nowadays. Comment.

Success is not dependent on the validation that we receive from others. Success in life is defined as how joyfully we walk through life and how much difference we can make in people’s lives. Though success is understood as the amount of money one can make, what will make us successful in life is making correct decisions. Simply working hard will not work. What we manifest on our mindscape is bound to find manifestation in actuality.

What in your view is GenNext biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The millennials are at the forefront of innovation and change and they have the potential to do wonders.

All they need is right direction and opportunities to excel. They have huge potential, curiosity, energy, creativity, guts and patience. It is this generation which is going to take forward the legacy of our country. Therefore it’s important to tap the energy of our youth and give it direction.

What according to you is the role of media in education ?

Mass media can connect many people at the same time. It plays an important role in the learning process. It has potential to change the way we perceive and understand the world.Finding information is easy with Google. However it can also be confusing with so much to choose from. I would suggest the best use of social media for teachers would be to connect with other like-minded educators.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

I find “me time” daily when I feel I am with myself and in the best company. I take care of my physical health by doing yoga in the morning and going for walks in the evening. Daily meditation charges my inner battery. I also love to spend time with my family and friends. Watching a good movie with my family is a treat. Another part of my life is my pet dog.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 17:34 IST