James Bond’s Aston Martin fetches $6.4 million at auction
An Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic cars from the James Bond movies, has been sold for $6.4 million at an auction in California. The 1965 “Silver Birch” Aston Martin was one of the most coveted vehicles of its time, containing numerous cool gadgets that James Bond used to fend off his enemies in the movies.delhi Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:13 IST
A rare Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic cars from the James Bond movies, has been sold at an auction in California for $6.4 million.
