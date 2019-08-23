e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 23, 2019

James Bond’s Aston Martin fetches $6.4 million at auction

An Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic cars from the James Bond movies, has been sold for $6.4 million at an auction in California. The 1965 “Silver Birch” Aston Martin was one of the most coveted vehicles of its time, containing numerous cool gadgets that James Bond used to fend off his enemies in the movies.

delhi Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:13 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A rare Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic cars from the James Bond movies, has been sold at an auction in California for $6.4 million.
A rare Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic cars from the James Bond movies, has been sold at an auction in California for $6.4 million.
         

A rare Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic cars from the James Bond movies, has been sold at an auction in California for $6.4 million.

 src="https://www.hindustantimes.com/static/ht2019/8/2308_HTSchool_gfx2.jpg" width="100%"/>

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 16:00 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    INX media case liveChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh Muhurat
    don't miss