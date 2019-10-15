Modern Delhi Public School holds investiture event

delhi

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:43 IST

Investiture Ceremony

Modern Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad, conducted its investiture ceremony with grandeur.

The chief guest was Dr Sanjeev Kapoor, director and head of the department, (internal medicine), QRG Hospital and Research Centre, Faridabad. The programme began with an orchestra performance and lamp lighting. Then students presented a welcome ballet. Director principal US Verma welcomed the chief guest and the august gathering. He motivated the students’ council to uphold the dignity of their office. Outgoing members of the students’ council handed over their charge to the new office bearers in the flag ceremony. The students’ council was sworn in by the chief guest. A total of 263 students were decorated with sashes and badges. Students staged the play The King Who Limped by Monica Thorne highlighting the wisdom a leader needs to possess to differentiate between an admirer and a sycophant. The programme culminated with a folk dance performance, Spirited Haryana. The chief guest praised the school, staff and the students for their efforts. He spoke highly of the school, its achievements in education and appreciated the director principal for taking the institution to such heights. The head boy and head girl proposed the vote of thanks.

Solar Ambassador Workshop

Students of the ATL lab of Darbari Lal DAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, took part in the Solar Ambassador Workshop. It was an initiative of IIT Bombay.

Students got hands-on training to make their own solar study lamps. About a 100 students participated in the workshop and assembled their own study lamps under the guidance of mentors. Principal Reena Rajpal encouraged the students to spread awareness about the need to switch over to alternative sources of energy. She also administered a Non-Violence Pledge on the International Day of Non-Violence to the students. At the end the students were happy to take away their self-made solar study lamps.

Stop the Depletion of Our Natural Resources- Cry out the Springdalians

An enchanting display of beauty and talent marked the Cultural Evening Festival at Springdales School, Pusa Road.

The festival highlighted the values cherished by Springdalians and the joys of childhood. Headmistress Soma Banerjee addressed the gathering and welcomed everyone present. This was followed by the melodious songs by the junior school choir. The songs ‘Itti Si Hansi,Itti Si Khushi’ and ‘Hello, Bonjour, Buenos Dias- Hello to the children of the World’, were enjoyed by one and all. Founder principal Dr Rajni Kumar was welcomed in absentia. The cultural mix of the Irish dance and the dance from India enthralled one and all. The costumes and the music of each presentation held the gathering spellbound. The finale, “I’m Alive,” with a message to the world to revive the lost resources, was a fitting end. There was a lot of learning experience for one and all. The positive values, considered to be the guiding principles in life, were well exhibited in the items presented. Principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal expressed her appreciation and delight at each and every aspect of the programme. She applauded the efforts of the students, staff and the headmistress.

Sports Activity

Himalaya International School, Sector 9, Rohini conducted special sports activities in collaboration with Sports Guru India.

The objective was to help children inculcate a love for sports and fitness in their everyday life. The event focused on developing motor skills and love for an active life. It had many fun-filled activities for Classes 3 to 5, which helped students to understand their abilities and hone them. The students were engaged in some fruitful sports activities to improve their body flexibility. The students enjoyed the day. The overall idea was to get the students into the habit of pursuing sports and fitness just like brushing their teeth in the morning.

Atal Tinkering Lab

In collaboration with the NITI Aayog, an Atal Tinkering Lab was inaugurated at DAV Public School, Sector- 7, Rohini for students to acquire innovative skills and learn STEM concepts.

The chief guest was Raunak Jogeshwar and the guest of honour was Dr AK Sharma, vice president DAVCMC, chairman of the school and Anita Wadhera, school manager. Students presented a model of Chandrayaan 2 and a cultural item to welcome the guest. They got hands-on experience of science. Then they displayed models and conducted experiments. Principal Rajbir Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and staff.

Investiture Ceremony

Sachdeva Public School, Pitampura, appointed a new students’ council at a grand investiture ceremony.

The event began by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Principal Mona Rastogi conferred badges on members of the students’ council. The new students’ council took an oath to work with sincerity. They pledged to uphold the ideals of the school. The principal reposed confidence in the new students’ council. She inspired them to work with dedication to take the school to greater heights.

Award of Inspiring Educator

Dr Shipra Kumar, principal of GD Goenka Public School Sector -9, Rohini, won the Award of Inspiring Educator for her contribution in reinventing the process of schooling for the development of students. She gave a talk on Reinventing Schools at the event organised by the Outdoor Education Research Team of Rocksport. She shared her ideas on the topic with other school leaders and educators.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:42 IST