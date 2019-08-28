New Era Public School holds Pratibhastuti

delhi

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:07 IST

New Era Public School, Pandav Nagar, Ghaziabad, organised a two-day inter-school competition titled Pratibhastuti. It embraced 14 categories of activities related to academics, art and craft, sports, linguistic and technical, in which students from classes Nursery to 12 of 50 schools participated with enthusiasm. The programme was inaugurated by school chairman Rajeev Malik, director Dr Mamta Malik, chief guest Punit Kr Teotia and the eminent judges. After an invocation to Lord Ganesha, the students took part in Mythological relativity dance, Sur-E-Chaupai (singing competition), Bakino (chefs in dressing and decorating) and language-based Linguistic war (debate), RJ- Show (chat trap) and SSM (basketball and volleyball championship). The chairman congratulated the student participants and motivated them. The director gave some good advice: “Make the choice to embrace this day. Do not let your TODAY be stolen by the disappointment of yesterday or the to-do list of tomorrow! It’s inspiring to see all the amazing things that can happen in a day.”

Later winners were awarded prizes. Principal Dr Kiran Dilwal spoke some words of wisdom which inspired the students.

French Assembly

Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden, conducted an assembly in French with a great deal of excitement.

A team of students conducted the assembly in French language. The theme was Bastille Day, the National Day of France. Two students spoke about the history of France, in both French and English, explaining the reasons behind celebrating Bastille Day. A group of students enacted different French characters such as King Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette, members of the three estates i.e. clergyman, nobility, commoners and philosophers of the enlightenment period. It was followed by a French song on Le lion est mort cesoir with a Class 7 student playing the guitar. The students filled everyone with energy and joy.

Converting Vision Into Reality

DAV Public School, East of Loni Road organised an investiture ceremony for the academic session to hand over responsibilities and develop leadership qualities in students.

It was the occasion where the young students were prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted to them by the school. The ceremony began with the hoisting of flag and march past by council members. The march by council members was spectacular event.

School principal Sameeksha Sharma, supervisory heads and teachers pinned badges on the newly elected council members. Head boy Abhay Tomar and head girl Arpita Kaur administered the oath and took a pledge to uphold the school’s vision. The council members promised to abide by the school rules.

The school principal advised the leaders to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. She also exhorted them to uphold the values and reminded them that with position comes responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

Investiture Ceremony

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, organised an investiture ceremony to inculcate leadership qualities in students and to give them a feel of the functioning of the administrative body,

The student council and house portfolios for the four houses, Agni, Vayu, Prithvi and Neer were selected through a multi-layered screening procedure. The four contingents and council members marched smartly. They stood upright with their heads held high, holding the school flag with the motto Sevartham Gyanam. An energetic song on Self-Belief by the school choir created the perfect environment. Principal Ashok Pandey and headmistress Anju Gupta conferred badges and sashes on the council members. House in charges handed over the house portfolios. The principal administered oaths to members of the cabinet and the head girl delivered her acceptance speech. The principal congratulated the newly appointed school cabinet members for their preparedness to take up responsibilities. The headmistress advised them to set an example for other students.

Investiture Ceremony: The Journey Towards Leadership Begins

Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School, Mayur Vihar, held an investiture ceremony for the current academic session in the school playground.

The chief guest was school chairman Dr Satvir Sharma. The head boy, head girl, sports captain, vice-sports captain, cultural captain, monitors, cleanliness incharges, discipline incharges were awarded sashes and badges. They were ready to shoulder responsibilities. It was a solemn occasion wherein students were prepared to don the mantle of leadership and responsibility. The newly elected student council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour and glory of the institution. The chairman said this platform will be a great experience for them and enable them to tackle future challenges also.

Olympiad Achievers

St Andrews Scots Senior Secondary School, IP Extension, conducted an award ceremony to felicitate achievers.

Aniket R Sankar of Class 11A had scored the first rank in the national level of Computer Science Olympiad (IIO) conducted by Silverstone International Olympiads. He received Rs 50,000 cash prize. Aditya Gupta of Class 10A bagged the third rank in the national level Astronomy Olympiad conducted by Orange Education. He received a cash prize of Rs 10,000.Seeyal Jain of Class 1 had secured the fifth rank in the national level of Astronomy Olympiad conducted by Orange Education. She received a cash award of Rs 4,000. Jasmeet Nagpal of Class 4 had scored 100% in World Genius Search Examination-2018. Apart from the cash prize, the talented children also won medals, trophies and certificates.

Principal PL Rana distributed awards to the students in an Olympiad award ceremony. Her motivating speech encouraged the children to achieve greater successes. The mentor teachers were also felicitated. The principal received a special trophy for the excellent Olympiad results of the school.

Florians Shine At National Level

Students of Little Flowers Senior Secondary School, Shivaji Park, shone in the national level volleyball under-19 and under-17 groups in the third National Student Games organised by the Student Games Federation of India at Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh. The school management appreciated the winners and the coach Brajpal Rajput.

Anushka Gupta, Shitika Choudhary, Shariya Iqbal, Muskan Sharma and Sara Siddiqui won first position and gold medal in the under-19 girls’ category. Aditya Kaushik, Tilak Pawar, Gaurav Choudhary, Kartikey Sharma, Shivam Garg, Vansh Ojha and Vaibhav Atrey won bronze medal in under-19 boys’ category. Ashish Kumar, Sarthak Garg, Amaan Shahid, Saransh Kaushik, Rishabh Pawar, Tushar Vats, Kunal Sharma, Aditya Dev, Aditya Arora, Abhay Singh and Aryan Sharma won silver medal in under-17 category.

Inter Ryan Zone II U- 16 Girls Volleyball Championship

Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, hosted the Inter-Ryan Zone II U- 16 Girls Volleyball Championship. Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, secured the first position while Ryan International School, Noida bagged the second position. The event was held as part of the vision of chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto. At the beginning prayers were offered to seek the blessings of the Almighty.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:06 IST