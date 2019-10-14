e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Pupils showcase prowess in skating at CBSE North Zone-1 championship

About 1,800 students from 183 schools took part in different events

delhi Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Winners of the CBSE North Zone-1 skating championship.
Winners of the CBSE North Zone-1 skating championship.(HT)
         

Ryan International School, Greater Noida, hosted the CBSE North Zone-1 Skating Championship.

About 1,800 students from 183 schools in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR took part in various events. The opening ceremony began with a welcome by council members, school band and NCC cadets. The council members welcomed the guest by pinning a badge. The dignitaries present were B N Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar; Manish Agarwal, regional officer, CBSE; DK Rathore, general secretary UP Roller Skating Association; and Rajesh Saini, observer, CBSE. The championship began by invoking the blessings of the Almighty. The students welcomed the guests in English, Hindi, Sanskrit and German languages. The guests were presented tender saplings and mementoes. This was followed by a welcome dance. The championship began with under-I9 boys and girls 300 m time trial inline-skating races followed by under-16, U-14, U-12, U-10 and U-8 and quads in the same categories. The skaters’ performances were a sight to behold. The students proved that roller skating is a skilled art form. Singh and Agarwal appreciated the efforts put in by Ryan International School and congratulated principal Sudha Singh for promoting sports in Greater Noida. They also congratulated all the participating schools from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:24 IST

tags
top news
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered’: Sourav Ganguly on challenges ahead
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered’: Sourav Ganguly on challenges ahead
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News