Pupils showcase prowess in skating at CBSE North Zone-1 championship

delhi

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:29 IST

Ryan International School, Greater Noida, hosted the CBSE North Zone-1 Skating Championship.

About 1,800 students from 183 schools in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR took part in various events. The opening ceremony began with a welcome by council members, school band and NCC cadets. The council members welcomed the guest by pinning a badge. The dignitaries present were B N Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar; Manish Agarwal, regional officer, CBSE; DK Rathore, general secretary UP Roller Skating Association; and Rajesh Saini, observer, CBSE. The championship began by invoking the blessings of the Almighty. The students welcomed the guests in English, Hindi, Sanskrit and German languages. The guests were presented tender saplings and mementoes. This was followed by a welcome dance. The championship began with under-I9 boys and girls 300 m time trial inline-skating races followed by under-16, U-14, U-12, U-10 and U-8 and quads in the same categories. The skaters’ performances were a sight to behold. The students proved that roller skating is a skilled art form. Singh and Agarwal appreciated the efforts put in by Ryan International School and congratulated principal Sudha Singh for promoting sports in Greater Noida. They also congratulated all the participating schools from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:24 IST