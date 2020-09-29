‘Dil ka khayal’ on World Heart Day!

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:55 IST

To create awareness about the heart and promote a healthy lifestyle, a series of online events ‘Jashn-e-Dil’, were organised ahead of World Heart Day that falls on September 29.

Cardiologist Nakul Singh opened the week-long event with ‘Dil se dil ka khayal’. Poet Jyoti Kiran Sinha of Healthy Heart Foundation, organiser, hosted the ‘Ghar ka satvik khana sehat ka khazana’ session.

LU assistant professor (home science department) Devina Sahai stressed on Indian ‘thali’ and immunity boosting items. “We need to eliminate processed flour (maida) and use whole grain (chokar-wala) flour and pulses (chilke wali), whole fruits, salads and while we should not overcook or deep-fry vegetables as water-soluble nutrients get diluted in the process. Chutneys are very good but with mild salts,” she said.

Health coach Aparna Lal from the US showcased a healthy salad and stressed on consuming nuts, honey, berries and avocado. Chef Afsha made an immunity booster with carrot, adrak and daal. Artiste Pankaj Gupta showcased a shahi tukra which was made of rusk without being fried and without sugar. A ‘vegetarian mutton’ delicacy was showcased which got huge application.

A session on ‘emotional health is also stress-buster’ and ‘yoga and meditation’ was also held. Lot of fitness enthusiast doctors sent their inspirational videos to promote healthy lifestyles. Dr Mansoor Hasan talked about transnational meditation of Maharishi Yogi.

Music can be a therapy for the heart, this message was spread on ‘Dil pe gaane’ theme in which doctors showcased their musical side. Alok Dixit, Archana Dixit, Anoop Joshi with wife Deepti, Divakar Dalela and Abha, Rishi Sethi, Aditya and Prerna Kapoor performed during ‘Dil ke nagme, doctors ke sang me’ session.

The question-answer session with the panel of doctors saw a lot of queries about day-to-day life and heart care.