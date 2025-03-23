Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A cautionary tale on multiple counts

ByHT Editorial
Mar 23, 2025 08:14 PM IST

The CBI exonerating Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death holds out lessons for politicians, the media, law enforcement and society at large

The CBI’s decision to close the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and rule out foul play is not just an important (albeit delayed) moment in the high-profile case but also holds out lessons for politicians, the media, law enforcement and society at large. At least four years after the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, the CBI closure report effectively absolves of any wrongdoing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, who were accused by Rajput’s family (and some overzealous politicians and TV channels) of driving their son to suicide and embezzling his funds and confirms that the actor took his own life.

Fingers were pointed at Rhea Chakraborty and she was vilified even in the absence of conclusive evidence or a thorough investigation PREMIUM
Fingers were pointed at Rhea Chakraborty and she was vilified even in the absence of conclusive evidence or a thorough investigation

Rajput’s death spawned a web of conspiracy theories, accusations, counter-claims, and public speculation that sought to blame someone for the actor’s death, making him an alleged victim of shadowy forces in Bollywood. Fingers were pointed at Chakraborty and she was vilified even in the absence of conclusive evidence or a thorough investigation. Some media outlets fanned these speculations and investigating agencies appeared to give them credence, filing cases under serious sections. What should have been treated with sensitivity and respect for the deceased, instead became fodder for TV debates and political posturing.

The eventual exoneration of Chakraborty and others points to the sensationalisation and politicisation of an incident that should have sparked an important conversation on mental health. CBI’s admission that it couldn’t find any foul play also underlines the supremacy of due process and substantive investigation over mere headline-grabbing tactics. It is a cautionary tale — but will anyone learn?

Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On