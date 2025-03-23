A cautionary tale on multiple counts

The CBI’s decision to close the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and rule out foul play is not just an important (albeit delayed) moment in the high-profile case but also holds out lessons for politicians, the media, law enforcement and society at large. At least four years after the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, the CBI closure report effectively absolves of any wrongdoing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, who were accused by Rajput’s family (and some overzealous politicians and TV channels) of driving their son to suicide and embezzling his funds and confirms that the actor took his own life.

Rajput’s death spawned a web of conspiracy theories, accusations, counter-claims, and public speculation that sought to blame someone for the actor’s death, making him an alleged victim of shadowy forces in Bollywood. Fingers were pointed at Chakraborty and she was vilified even in the absence of conclusive evidence or a thorough investigation. Some media outlets fanned these speculations and investigating agencies appeared to give them credence, filing cases under serious sections. What should have been treated with sensitivity and respect for the deceased, instead became fodder for TV debates and political posturing.

The eventual exoneration of Chakraborty and others points to the sensationalisation and politicisation of an incident that should have sparked an important conversation on mental health. CBI’s admission that it couldn’t find any foul play also underlines the supremacy of due process and substantive investigation over mere headline-grabbing tactics. It is a cautionary tale — but will anyone learn?