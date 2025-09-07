Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

A long march ahead for theaterisation in India

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 09:22 pm IST

Though talk of theaterisation has been around for several years now, there has been little on-ground progress

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi last week said theaterisation — integration of the capabilities of the Army, Navy and the Air Force — is inevitable. Theaterisation has been a clear imperative for India for some time now. With the changing nature of warfare, multiple agencies are required to get involved — beyond the tri-services, even space agencies and cyber defence agencies are now players in warfighting, given wars are now also fought beyond the physical world. And for India, which must protect a long land border in a hostile neighbourhood and a long coastline, integration of combat capabilities operationalised through theatre commands is vital for a maximally effective response during war.

The government must ensure clear timelines are put in place and necessary changes are implemented. (@SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo) PREMIUM
The government must ensure clear timelines are put in place and necessary changes are implemented. (@SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo)

Though talk of theaterisation has been around for several years now, there has been little on-ground progress. Even the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), back in 2020, has not really moved matters at the desired pace. Entrenched interests have meant that the idea keeps getting debated, even at the highest levels (that of the service chiefs). Indeed, even as Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has signalled commitment to theaterisation, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh last month said there should be no rush towards this, especially with the models of other jurisdictions in mind. However, the concerns surrounding doctrines that the three forces follow and asset budgeting and manoeuvrability — the Air Force believes its operational flexibility in terms of redirecting aircraft to combat fronts doesn’t necessitate theaterisation — are not irresolvable. While CDS General Anil Chauhan has said that the forces will resolve their “dissonance” over the matter “in the best interest of the nation”, it is perhaps time that the government ensured clear timelines are put in place and necessary changes implemented. Only then can India’s long march towards tri-services jointmanship succeed.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / A long march ahead for theaterisation in India
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On