A welcome clarity to collegium discussions

A controversy which broke out last week over a proposal by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit for the appointment of four new judges in the Supreme Court by seeking written consent of his fellow judges in the collegium was laid to rest on Monday with a joint statement from all members of the collegium. The statement said that CJI Lalit sent the letter to the other four members of the collegium after a September 30 meeting could not be finished. The proposal – which contained the names of four prospective judges on the collegium shortlist – received the assent of three members of the panel, CJI Lalit and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph. But two others, justices DY Chandrachud and SA Nazeer, objected to the process of selection and method of circulation of the letter – without expressing any opinion on the candidates. The statement mentioned that the matter was ideally suited to an “across the table” discussion between the judges and in light of the government asking CJI Lalit to name his successor late last week, the matter was closed.

This is a welcome move and members of the collegium must be commended for releasing a statement signed by all parties to scotch any speculation about a rift in the panel. Transparency and clarity are important goals for an institution that has battled some criticism in the past over its relatively opaque deliberations. It is understandable that the important grouping is tasked with the pivotal task of appointing the judges to the highest court in the land, and, therefore, deliberations need to be made in confidence given the sensitivity of the discussions. Therefore, efforts to ward off any controversy about the collegium is a positive development and sets an important precedent.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium Subscribe Now to continue reading Start 15 Days Free Trial Already Subscribed? Sign In