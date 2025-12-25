Addressing the political vacuum in Bangladesh

The return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rehman to Dhaka after 17 years in exile in the UK is a development with significant ramifications for his party and the country’s political landscape. Rahman, the son of former dictator Ziaur Rahman and former premier Khaleda Zia, left Bangladesh in 2008 as per an understanding with the then military-backed government; his return shows he believes the general election will go ahead as scheduled on February 12 and his presence will bolster the BNP’s fortunes in the face of a challenge from the Jamaat-e-Islami and the student-led National Citizen Party.

Since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government last year, Bangladesh has faced a political and leadership vacuum. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was meant to oversee a transitory phase. Despite Yunus enjoying the goodwill of many western capitals, the widespread anarchy and chaos witnessed during protests across Bangladesh over the killing of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi exposed the interim government’s inability to govern. Fingers pointed at India in connection with Hadi’s killing by political leaders, with zero evidence, were a key reason why the protests took on a virulently anti-India hue.

The interim government ensured the election won’t be inclusive by banning the Awami League. New Delhi’s experience of dealing with past BNP governments have been anything but pleasant, though many party leaders have signalled a change in approach towards India. In the current circumstances, a BNP-led government offers the best prospects for predictability and stability in bilateral relations. Tarique Rehman’s return bolsters the BNP’s electoral prospects.