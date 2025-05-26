A foot overbridge lost in red tape

The city administration’s inaction on the plea for a foot overbridge (FOB) in the Delhi Cantonment over a road used by at least 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles makes it a case of criminal negligence. This newspaper on Monday reported how the soldiers are forced to take a path straddling a stench-filled drain under a culvert on a busy stretch of the Ring Road to access their parade ground. The drain floods when it rains, forcing the soldiers to wade through slush and sewage. A request for an FOB has been pending with the administration for at least 12 years and earlier this year, a civil society activist filed a case seeking the court’s intervention. The public works department (PWD), responsible for building FOBs and subways, is still considering the request. This is despite the Central Road Research Institute, the premier State agency that does feasibility assessment studies, making a strong case for the FOB. From government officials to the powerful Lieutenant Governor’s office to the defence ministry, everyone agrees on the need for the FOB, but none has acted to make it happen.

the soldiers are forced to take a path straddling a stench-filled drain under a culvert on a busy stretch of the Ring Road (HT Photo)