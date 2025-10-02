Search
Artist in exile: In Doha, a tribute to MF Husain

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 09:04 pm IST

In the last stages of his life, in Qatar, with royal patronage, Husain produced visual interpretations of the Arab civilisation

India’s loss is Qatar’s gain. Lawh Wa Qalam: MF Husain Museum will open in Doha late November, showcasing the artistic oeuvre of arguably the most inventive artist of Indian modernism. The 3,000-square metre building, built according to the architectural vision shared by Husain, will present a curated story of his artistic journey from the 1950s until his death in 2011 (in exile from his homeland). It will feature his paintings, films, tapestry, photography, poetry and installations. The museum building, in itself an artwork, will pay homage to this wandering soul, who left his hometown, Vithoba’s Pandharpur in Maharashtra, to pursue art in cities across India, and, after being hounded out by Hindu extremists, relocated to Qatar, and finally, died at the age of 95 in 2011 as an exile in London, and preserve his legacy as a storyteller on the canvas, drawing inspiration from Indic storytelling traditions. In the 1960s, influenced by Ram Manohar Lohia, Husain created large works based on the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. In the last stages of his life, in Qatar, with royal patronage, Husain produced visual interpretations of the Arab civilisation, going back to the region’s pre-Islamic past, and its rich corpus of scientific knowledge.

Lawh Wa Qalam is coming up at a time when there is increasing interest worldover in Indian art and non-western modernist art. For sure, it will, over the years, become a must-visit spot for art lovers. (Qatar Foundation via PTI) PREMIUM
Lawh Wa Qalam is coming up at a time when there is increasing interest worldover in Indian art and non-western modernist art. For sure, it will, over the years, become a must-visit spot for art lovers. (Qatar Foundation via PTI)

Lawh Wa Qalam is coming up at a time when there is increasing interest worldover in Indian art and non-western modernist art. For sure, it will, over the years, become a must-visit spot for art lovers, just as the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam or the Museu Picasso in Barcelona. India let go of Husain, though his works are with private collectors and galleries in India, who are diffident about celebrating his brilliance and versatility for political reasons. This is also a moment to contemplate investing in our great artists and art movements: The Indian scene is short of such well-curated and dedicated art spaces (KCS Paniker and Raja Ravi Varma galleries, and the soon-to-be inaugurated A Ramachandran gallery in Kerala, Roerich Museum in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, and the Jamini Roy House in Kolkata are exceptions). Restating the genius of Husain could be a beginning.

