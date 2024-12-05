Attack on Badal a wake-up call

A state ravaged by militancy where passions continue to run high on hot-button religious issues. A leader who has recently courted controversy on a question of sacrilege. A populace whose tempers have remained inflamed in recent years over one issue or the other. And a site that not only holds the highest place of respect in Sikhism but also one that has seen unspeakable tragedy and violence. In many ways, the failed assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal had all the makings of a perfect storm. And the state government should be relieved that a Punjab Police official was alert enough to thwart the attempt that had the potential to throw the state into turmoil. Amritsar, Dec 04 (ANI): Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal moves under heightened security following an assassination attempt on him while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Raminder Pal Singh)

The stroke of luck, and bravery, on display at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday should not distract the authorities from training their focus on a string of troubling questions triggered by the unfortunate episode, and the larger responsibility that the ruling class bears to lower the political and social temperature in the sensitive state.

Narain Singh Chaura, the man who attempted to shoot Badal while he was serving penance as directed by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, has been on the radar of central intelligence agencies over multiple terror-related cases. He is the “only known” member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) — a militant outfit — living in India and hasbeen out on bail since 2022 in an Arms Act case. The authorities must answer how Chaura, who faces over 25 cases related to pro-Khalistan activities, was able to get so close to a high-risk protectee. Moreover, authorities need to target a small coterie of discredited pro-Khalistan separatists who continue their attempts to disturb the social fabric.

There is also a larger message here. Punjab has survived waves upon waves of militancy and a string of high-profile assassinations of political leaders that threatened to rupture the social fabric of the state. Peace here is hard-earned. But this compact has been stretched in recent years over a set of sacrilege issues, rising crime, frustration and anger in young people over problems of drugs and unemployment, the farm protests, and the emergence of radicals such as Amritpal Singh, whose victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls should have sounded a warning. Against such a backdrop, everyday politicking should give way to statesmanship and bombast should make space for responsible governance. Wednesday was a close shave. It cannot be allowed to be repeated.