Breathless in the Capital

The two photographs of the Lotus Temple on the front page of this newspaper on Friday, one a clear shot taken in May and the other on a hazy November morning, painted a stark portrait of just how far Delhi has descended into its annual pollution abyss. For the third consecutive day, the city’s two million residents awoke to a day of “severe” pollution, as calm winds and the arrival of winter amplified a familiar nightmare: A thick, choking haze of smog blanketing the city, laced with the acrid tang of pollution. At Thursday 4pm, the air quality index (AQI) recorded 424.

The tragedy is that this is an annual feature. And, we already know what fuels this crisis, what damage it inflicts, and what could be done to curb it. Yet, every winter, Delhi endures the same pattern: Citizens struggle for breath and government agencies fumble. Those entrusted with addressing the crisis continue to shrug off responsibility, deflecting blame onto everyone else. The science, however, has always been clear.

The local and external sources of Delhi’s pollution are well-documented; experts even understand the exact proportions each source contributes to the toxic mix, a fact that should, theoretically, enable targeted interventions. But, the mounting scientific evidence only helps to underscore how inefficient the system has been in tackling the crisis. Year after year, the same players in government either remain passive or scapegoat one another, unwilling to act decisively.

Consider the case of stubble burning, a known villain in this saga. Courts have stepped in with stringent orders. Yet in fields across Punjab and Haryana, smoke continues to billow. In recent days, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s pollution levels has surged from 17% to 30%. On Thursday, data from Punjab revealed that nearly half of the state’s paddy fields remain unharvested, signalling that the peak season for these farm fires — and the pollution they bring — is still ahead. The plight of farmers, who feel compelled to clear their fields swiftly for the next crop, is understandable. Many lack the resources to invest in stubble management machinery. This is where State intervention could make a meaningful difference — through rental schemes, subsidies, or other support systems to encourage alternatives to burning.

The fact is the government in Delhi has privileged political gamesmanship over meaningful engagement with neighbouring states. Effective solutions demand cross-border collaboration; administrators cannot afford to work in silos. Transparent, cooperative dialogue across state lines could yield more comprehensive anti-pollution strategies if only the political leadership is willing to take that step. To be sure, Delhi’s geography also compounds its troubles, which makes proactive administration essential. It took two days of “severe” air for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the city, which is counter-intuitive to its primary mission — to act pre-emptively before air emergencies arise, not after. Delayed interventions only prolong the damage.

To truly protect its people, Delhi must abandon piecemeal emergency responses and adopt a science-driven, proactive approach. Partisan political posturing has no place in a crisis of this magnitude. Instead, leaders need to work collectively, anticipate air quality threats, put public health before politics, and plan for the welfare of the city’s residents.