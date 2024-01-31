Home / Editorials / Challenge in the Indian Ocean

Challenge in the Indian Ocean

ByHT Editorial
Jan 31, 2024 09:38 PM IST

Piracy, the Gaza war, and rising Chinese power are stretching the Navy’s capabilities. Delhi needs to augment its capabilities

The Indian Ocean region has become restive, with the war in West Asia finding an echo in the waters surrounding India, including a surge in attacks on merchant ships and attempted hijacking of vessels. The Indian Navy has been called on repeatedly, either to assist ships that have been targeted by Houthi rebels or to prevent the hijacking of smaller vessels. This is in keeping with India’s growing reputation as a first responder in emergency situations in the neighbourhood, though there is also the need to protect the large number of Indian sailors employed by global shipping companies. While India has been involved in anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia since 2008, the current situation has required the deployment of 10 frontline warships along with units of marine commandos across regional waters.

Commandos stand guard with a group of detained pirates after the Indian Navy freed a hijacked fishing vessel. (AP)

These operations, however, have come at a time when the Indian Navy also has its hands full with responding to diverse challenges posed by China’s People’s Liberation Army-Navy and other Chinese maritime assets all over the Indian Ocean. Besides attempting to project its influence in regional waters, China has sent surface vessels, submarines and surveillance ships on visits to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka in recent years. Thanks to coordinated efforts by India and its partners, Sri Lanka has now imposed a year-long moratorium on such visits by foreign research vessels. This has resulted in China diverting its focus to the Maldives, whose relations with India are at a low. These developments will stretch the capabilities of the Indian Navy, which currently has a fleet of less than 150 warships, as compared to China’s figure of almost 340 warships. While the Indian Navy has more than 60 warships on order, China has been building up its maritime assets at a faster pace and creating foreign bases that can be used to augment the reach of its naval power.

The time has clearly come for New Delhi to take a closer look at the need to speed up the enhancement of its naval capabilities and build up the country’s merchant fleet. This will require augmentation of ship-building infrastructure and partnerships to gain access to advanced technology and expertise. With China’s force projection bound to increase amid growing contestation in regional waters, such steps alone will prepare India for future challenges.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
