Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress’s legacy of unease with legacies

ByHT Editorial
Jan 16, 2025 09:18 PM IST

The attempt to resurrect the memory of a leader suggests a belated move on the part of the leadership to honour Rao’s memory and claim his legacy

On Wednesday, the Congress party shifted to a new address in the national Capital. The move to Indira Bhawan, its new national headquarters at 9A, Kotla Marg, also saw the rehabilitation of former Prime Minister (PM) PV Narasimha Rao, whose memory had been erased from the walls of the previous party office at Akbar Road. Photographs of Rao, who also served as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and in the Union Cabinet for many years, are on view at the new building. The attempt to resurrect the memory of a leader, who remained a Congress member all through his life, after joining the party during the Freedom Struggle till his death in 2004, suggests a belated move on the part of the leadership to honour Rao’s memory and claim his legacy.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - JANUARY 14: Final touches of Indira Bhavan - Indian National Congress Headquarter, on the eve of the Inauguration, in New Delhi India on January 14,2024. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times) PREMIUM
NEW DELHI, INDIA - JANUARY 14: Final touches of Indira Bhavan - Indian National Congress Headquarter, on the eve of the Inauguration, in New Delhi India on January 14,2024. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The Congress’s neglect of Rao was in the spotlight when it sought to champion Manmohan Singh’s legacy following his death recently. It was PM Rao who roped in Singh as finance minister with the mandate to reform the economy in 1991 and brought him into politics. The rest, as they say, is history. That said, the Congress was a reluctant champion of the Rao-Singh reforms, which pivoted the nation away from the Nehru-Indira legacy of command economy and the licence raj. Besides, many partymen held Rao, under whose watch the Babri Masjid was demolished, responsible for the Congress losing Muslim voters.

But in the changed political reality, where the BJP holds pole position and economic liberalisation is seen in a positive light, Rao’s “liabilities” could be assets for the Congress. Equally, the party’s obsession with the Nehru-Gandhi family while ignoring the contributions of other charismatic leaders who built the party and the nation, has resulted in the BJP appropriating their legacy – Sardar Patel is just one among them. The Congress’ celebration of Manmohan Singh — and now the change of its stance towards Rao — suggests that the party may be changing course.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On