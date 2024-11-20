Delhi’s battle for clean air

Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive day of “severe” air pollution in Delhi, holding millions of residents captive in a suffocating health emergency that shows no sign of abating. At 4 pm, the city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 419 — marginally better than Tuesday’s 460, but still firmly entrenched in the hazardous “severe” category, which begins at 401. Life in the Capital has been reduced to a grim battle for breath, yet those tasked with resolving this crisis appear preoccupied with diversions and half-measures. HT Image

Take the example of the Decision Support System (DSS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which comes under the Union ministry of earth sciences. Instead of focussing on meaningful interventions, it spent time recalibrating its data to downplay the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels. The revision was based on “false fires” detected by satellites due to fog, and an estimated spike in firecracker use at Delhi’s weddings (with the number of these weddings being taken from media reports). Meanwhile, Delhi’s environment minister reiterated the call for “artificial rainfall”.

This newspaper has long argued that science must underpin public policy, especially on issues as critical as pollution mitigation. But for science to serve its purpose, it must be rigorous, honest, and free from political distortions. The DSS’s dubious recalibration and the Delhi government’s fixation on cloud seeding reveal a troubling lack of seriousness from both scientific and administrative establishments. Instead of delivering clarity and actionable solutions, they contribute to a muddled narrative that only exacerbates the public’s despair.

Year after year, policymakers demonstrate a greater interest in sidestepping accountability than in addressing the root causes of the pollution crisis. The science is unequivocal: The winter smog is the result of a toxic cocktail that includes stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollutants. The solutions are equally clear — investing in long-term infrastructure like stubble management equipment, enforcing stricter vehicular emission norms, and tackling industrial pollution sources across North India head-on. Yet, instead of pursuing these proven strategies, authorities prefer to chase fanciful ideas or blame external factors.

The failure to plan proactively and engage with multiple stakeholders has allowed this annual disaster to fester unchecked. The tools and policies needed to combat the crisis already exist, but they remain underutilised, bogged down by bureaucratic inertia and political expediency. If Delhi is to make tangible progress, it needs more than reactive measures and cosmetic fixes.