e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Editorials / E-tail: Look at consumer- and employee-interest

E-tail: Look at consumer- and employee-interest

The government must also intervene if firms are exploiting vulnerable workers

editorials Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:13 IST

Hindustan Times
According to a research note by CARE Ratings, e-tail accounted for $24 billion, just 3% of the total retail market in 2018, with the latter being dominated by mom-and-pop stores
According to a research note by CARE Ratings, e-tail accounted for $24 billion, just 3% of the total retail market in 2018, with the latter being dominated by mom-and-pop stores(AFP)
         

When Jeff Bezos, the founder of global e-commerce giant, Amazon, visited India last week, he promised to bring in a billion dollars in investment and generate millions of jobs. But his visit has also intensified a debate on the pros and cons of the growing e-commerce sector in India. Both Amazon and Flipkart are being investigated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for violating competition laws. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal went so far as to suggest that Amazon’s investments were mostly to fund losses arising from predatory pricing.

E-commerce companies have become an integral part of the retail economy. Hundreds of thousands of people are employed in them and millions benefit from the convenience of shopping and discounts they offer. To be sure, e-commerce is still a small fraction of India’s retail economy. According to a research note by CARE Ratings, e-tail accounted for $24 billion, just 3% of the total retail market in 2018, with the latter being dominated by mom-and-pop stores. These numbers underline the importance of proceeding with caution. Any large scale disruption to unorganised retail will hurt the livelihoods of millions of people. But few countries would be comfortable applying competition law to companies accounting for 3% of an entire sector.

Importantly, preserving the livelihoods of people in retail sector needs more than just remaining vigilant to issues of predatory pricing. E-commerce giants have taken a leaf out the approach of erstwhile manufacturing sweatshops to the services sector. Last-mile service providers are overworked, sometimes poorly paid, and without any safety provisions at the workplace. The government should crack the whip if existing mom-and-pop stores are being replaced by large companies — foreign or domestic — who are taking advantage of loopholes in the law. It should do so if consumers are getting a raw deal. And it should definitely intervene if these firms are exploiting vulnerable workers or despoiling the environment.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Ex-LG Najeeb Jung joins anti-CAA protest, says law should be made inclusive
Ex-LG Najeeb Jung joins anti-CAA protest, says law should be made inclusive
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport
Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion