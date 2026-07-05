Failing the Constitution on personal liberty

A Delhi trial court’s refusal to entertain fresh bail pleas by Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case may be on account of legal reasons, but it exposes a deeper institutional problem: The constitutional principles governing bail, repeatedly articulated by the Supreme Court, have still not become the working philosophy of trial courts.

{{^htLoading}}

A Delhi trial court’s refusal to entertain fresh bail pleas by Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case may be on account of legal reasons, but it exposes a deeper institutional problem: The constitutional principles governing bail, repeatedly articulated by the Supreme Court, have still not become the working philosophy of trial courts.

PREMIUM The Supreme Court says “bail is the rule”, reminds courts that constitutional liberty overrides statutory embargoes, and cautions against indefinite incarceration. Yet, trial courts still feel compelled to err on the side of detention, especially in politically sensitive prosecutions. (HT Archvie)

The trial judge was confronted with a January apex court order that expressly deferred any renewed plea until protected witnesses were examined or a year had elapsed. Faced with that direction, the trial court considered itself bound. But the outcome is troubling because, in May, another apex court bench reaffirmed what a larger bench had already held in KA Najeeb — that Article 21 cannot be eclipsed by Section 43D(5) of the UAPA where incarceration becomes prolonged and trials show little sign of ending. It went further, expressing serious reservations about the January judgment that had tied the trial court’s hands. The consequence is paradoxical. The Supreme Court says “bail is the rule”, reminds courts that constitutional liberty overrides statutory embargoes, and cautions against indefinite incarceration. Yet, trial courts still feel compelled to err on the side of detention, especially in politically sensitive prosecutions, leaving constitutional courts to eventually correct the balance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No trial judge can be faulted for following a binding SC order. But neither can the justice system ignore the growing gap between constitutional doctrine and trial-court reality. Bail jurisprudence cannot remain a lofty principle invoked only in appellate courts after years of incarceration. If liberty is indeed the constitutional norm, its first application must occur in trial courts, where personal freedom is lost in the first place — not years later, after detention becomes the punishment.