 Farm resilience is key to managing climate crisis - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farm resilience is key to managing climate crisis

ByHT Editorial
Apr 30, 2024 11:27 PM IST

The government must ensure a faster transition from a climate response orientation to a climate resilience one for the farm sector.

With climate crisis effects being increasingly felt in agriculture, the Centre has done well to set up two expert panels: One to work on technology solutions to improve extreme weather forecast precision, aiding calibration of tilling and sowing decisions, and the other to find ways to hasten assessment of yield losses for timely disbursal of payouts under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The farm insurance scheme has suffered delays — last August, the Centre blamed yield data transmission lags and disputes between insurance firms and the states for the 2,760 crore pending against admissible claims till 2021-22. Disbursal delays have a compounded effect, with farmers often dependent on harvest income/compensation for the next sowing.

Sustained gains in shifting away from water-intensive crops need to be demonstrated to farmers(Pic for representation) PREMIUM
Sustained gains in shifting away from water-intensive crops need to be demonstrated to farmers(Pic for representation)

That apart, the government must ensure a faster transition from a climate response orientation to a climate resilience one for the farm sector. This will require concerted efforts across the plough-to-plate spectrum. First, sustained gains in shifting away from water-intensive crops need to be demonstrated to farmers. While some states incentivise such diversification, these seem inadequate against the existing price support and assured procurement arrangement that rewards the cultivation of water-guzzlers. Second, greater attention must be paid to changing consumer preferences, to wean them away from grains whose acreage will suffer as the climate crisis worsens. This transition will be much harder to nudge, but as the unfolding millet consumption story promises, the needle can be moved meaningfully. The government and market players will need to redouble their efforts here.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / Farm resilience is key to managing climate crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On