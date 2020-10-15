e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial

In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial

This unity between Kashmir’s democrats actually is a positive development, for it allows the Centre to reach a comprehensive accommodation with all of them

editorials Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:59 IST
Hindustan Times
Now, both the NC and the PDP recognise that their political survival is itself at stake
Now, both the NC and the PDP recognise that their political survival is itself at stake(PTI)
         

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s former chief ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah, and the just-released former CM, Mehbooba Mufti have come together to form the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Given the rapid pace at which events have unfolded in J&K over the past year, it is easy to forget that the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been arch-rivals for over two decades. The Abdullahs saw the PDP as a force propped by the Centre to undercut them, while the Muftis blamed the NC’s compromises with New Delhi as responsible for Kashmir’s fate.

But both the NC and the PDP, now, recognise that their political survival is itself at stake. Mainstream Kashmiri parties stood against Pakistan-sponsored terror, but always sought, in principle, a degree of autonomy within India. The effective nullification of Article 370 has put an end to these political aspirations. They have found themselves blamed for having surrendered to Delhi on the Kashmiri street, while Delhi’s establishment sees them as untrustworthy. Both parties now recognise that it is only by putting up a joint front that they can extract a renegotiation of Kashmir’s status within India. And while they cannot give up their demand for the restoration of Article 370, a more realistic goal is asking for statehood.

This unity between Kashmir’s democrats actually is a positive development, for it allows the Centre to reach a comprehensive accommodation with all of them. Otherwise, it would be easy for one Kashmiri faction to accuse the other of “selling out”. Delhi should start a sincere dialogue to restore normalcy.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Padikkal departs after steady start
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Padikkal departs after steady start
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In