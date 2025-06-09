Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
In Madurai, the BJP’s pitch to win Tamil Nadu

ByHT Editorial
Jun 09, 2025 08:13 PM IST

Considering the competitive nature of Tamil politics, with multiple fronts likely to be in the fray, any incremental gains in vote share can make a difference 

Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections are due only in April next year. However, the BJP has already sounded the poll bugle. Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Madurai on Sunday, where he accused the ruling DMK of running a corrupt government. He also flagged Operation Sindoor and reminded the audience that Prime Minister Modi had installed the sengol (sceptre) at the new Parliament premises. With an alliance with the AIADMK, the chief opposition party, almost in place, the BJP seems to have readied its arsenal to launch a poll battle in Tamil Nadu.

That Shah chose to launch the BJP’s campaign in Madurai is not at all surprising. Madurai is both the state’s cultural capital and the gateway to southern Tamil Nadu, a region where the BJP has made significant inroads since the 1980s. But can the BJP translate these gains into electoral wins? Shah’s speech suggests that the party is likely to rely on nationalism, corruption allegations and faith to tide over the formidable political alliance that the DMK leads. In recent years, the DMK has doubled down on its Dravidian legacy, also in a bid to corner the BJP on charges of promoting a Hindi-Hindu nationalism, which it claims is against the political and cultural ethos of Tamil Nadu. The BJP has also embraced local symbols (sengol, for instance) and faith traditions to appeal to the faithful in the state. Shah pointedly spoke about the Murugan conference that Madurai is set to host later this month. Five years ago, the party had held a Vel (spear) Yatra to appeal to followers of this popular Tamil deity. Considering the competitive nature of Tamil politics, with multiple fronts likely to be in the fray, any incremental gains in vote share can make a difference to the outcome. The BJP is aware of it.

