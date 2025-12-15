Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Infrastructure gaps delay justice

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 09:02 pm IST

The lack of enough courtrooms and  personnel shortages continue to hold up timely trials and delivery of justice

The role of infrastructural and personnel deficiencies in delaying justice delivery has been flagged again, this time by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. These problems are now a chronic affliction of the Indian judicial system, with the symptoms being trial delays, overcrowding in prisons with undertrials held for long periods, and even, in some cases, the matter reaching resolution long after the plaintiff or defendant is dead.

Without adequate numbers manning the courts, the existing strength is over-burdened and is likely to function below the expected levels of productivity. (HT Archive) PREMIUM
Without adequate numbers manning the courts, the existing strength is over-burdened and is likely to function below the expected levels of productivity. (HT Archive)

The personnel deficiency, including judges, has become a leitmotif of discussions about delayed justice in the country. Against a Supreme Court-set target of 50 judges per million population, as per a reply from the law ministry in the Lok Sabha in February last year, the actual strength stood at 21 per million. Thousands of vacancies for judicial officers in the lower courts remain unfilled; the constitutional courts, from time to time, fall short of the sanctioned strength for judges for months, before the executive and the top judiciary remedy this. Add the shortage of support staff to the mix, and it isn’t difficult to imagine the serious constraints that justice delivery faces in the country. Without adequate numbers manning the courts, the existing strength is over-burdened and is likely to function below the expected levels of productivity.

A similar story of deficiency plays out in physical infrastructure. The country has 22,372 court halls, as per the law ministry. But this is hardly adequate, given as per a 2024 report published by the department of justice, a survey of judicial and non-judicial personnel found a higher proportion perceived existing infrastructure to be inadequate than those who felt otherwise. It is important to note here that the survey pool represents the existing strength in the country’s courts, and this is far short of the sanctioned strength. This means that the infrastructural deficiency is a lot worse than it appears at first glance. Technology integration under the e-Courts Mission Mode Project of the National e-Governance Plan — which was supposed to ease functioning of the courts — is still behind benchmarks, with many courts yet to enter the second phase of e-Courts initiative that was piloted in 2015.

Without addressing these deficiencies, there is very little hope of moving the needle on pending adjudication. Meanwhile, mediation must be encouraged and technology must be deployed in a manner that makes judicial processes less time-consuming, as the CJI pointed out on Sunday. The judiciary and the executive certainly must plug existing gaps, but also need to look beyond them.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / Infrastructure gaps delay justice
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On