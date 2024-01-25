Is Rahul Gandhi’s yatra a distraction?

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has said that her party, part of the still-work-in-progress INDIA bloc of Opposition parties will have no truck with the Congress in the state. She said on Wednesday that her party would contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in the state; that her suggestions on a possible arrangement between the parties were ignored; and, most worryingly, that she and her party were not in the loop on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

It was always going to be difficult for the two parties to partner in the state — there is deep antipathy between them in West Bengal, as evident in Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s repeated tirades aimed at Banerjee — but the TMC chief’s comments point to a larger problem. The Congress appears to be preoccupied with the yatra, the objective of which is, as yet, unclear. Given the limitations on its resources — the party itself has been vocal about this — the Congress would have done well to focus its efforts on the Lok Sabha elections, and achieve closure in seat sharing talks . To date, there’s been no consensus on a seat sharing deal in any state. The Congress’ ally in Bihar, the JD(U) has also expressed its concern at the delay.

It’s plausible that Banerjee’s comments are aimed at getting a favourable deal for her party — but with the announcement of national elections likely to happen in just over a month, her desire to get on with it is understandable. And if the TMC was indeed in the dark about the yatra, then the Congress is guilty of a lapse in communication that may have dealt the fledgling INDIA bloc a grievous blow.