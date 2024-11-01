Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

It’s alliance that matters

ByHT Editorial
Nov 01, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Shaina NC filed her nomination as a Shiv Sena candidate after leaving the BJP, highlighting shifting alliances in Maharashtra's assembly elections.

On Monday, Shaina NC, a familiar face as spokesperson of the BJP, filed her nomination as the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) candidate from Mumbadevi constituency in Mumbai in the upcoming assembly elections. She had resigned from the BJP and joined the Sena just ahead of filing the nomination. This was not a case of a leader shifting party for a nomination or a party outfit poaching from a rival group, but an example of a party borrowing or accommodating a leader from an ally to fight on its flag and symbol in the absence of a suitable candidate among its ranks. What is interesting is that Shaina is not an exception, there are at least nine constituencies where the constituents of the Mahayuti, the alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), have swapped candidates. This trend is the outcome of the political chaos in Maharashtra, where parties have split and ideological ranks have been broken in the pursuit of power.

Just as the ideological lines have blurred, party boundaries too have been erased with candidates seeking votes for the alliance (PTI)
Just as the ideological lines have blurred, party boundaries too have been erased with candidates seeking votes for the alliance (PTI)

If the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections were contested mainly by two broad alliances constituting two parties each, the four has become six this time, which has resulted in a seat squeeze, causing rebellion within the party ranks. The alliances — Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — have thrashed out seat-sharing arrangements after extended and acrimonious negotiations. All six parties in the fray — the BJP, Congress, and the Sena and NCP groups — have sought maximum seats, mainly to maintain their supremacy in a polity undergoing churn and to accommodate seat aspirants within their ranks. The Mahayuti have tried to contain any potential fallout of this messy affair by swapping both seats and candidates. This could help restrict intra-party rebellion as well as meet the need of parties to field a certain number of candidates as part of the boast about their importance within the alliance.

The outcome is a subtle shift where the alliance is privileged over the party. Just as the ideological lines have blurred, party boundaries too have been erased with candidates seeking votes for the alliance. The Mahayuti has done this in a relatively more organised manner whereas, in the MVA, Sharad Pawar has been the arbiter. Pawar has worked out the seat-sharing among the constituents, negotiated inter-party conflicts, and glued together the alliance to win an election that will test his skills as a politician. The message in this Maharashtra poll is power trumps party, so alliance is the key, and party fidelity is secondary.

Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //