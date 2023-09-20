Karnataka in mind, Congress eyes Telangana

With less than three months to go for assembly elections, the political scene in Telangana has come alive. Last weekend, three contenders for office, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress and the BJP — held rallies in the state. The Congress, which lost its base to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS after the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in 2014, is hopeful that anti-incumbency, the positive response to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the win in Karnataka will boost the party’s chances. The decision to hold the first meeting of the new Congress Working Committee in Hyderabad was surely influenced by the urge to make a splash in the state capital. Sonia Gandhi, who addressed the rally, invoked the Congress’s legacy and listed the party’s poll promises. Borrowing from its Karnataka playbook, she announced six guarantees, among them assistance of ₹2,500 per month to women, gas cylinders at ₹500, free bus travel for women, cash for farmers, peasants and farm labourers, housing, and ₹10 lakh medical insurance. PREMIUM The Congress, which lost its base to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS after the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in 2014, is hopeful that anti-incumbency, the positive response to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the win in Karnataka will boost the party’s chances