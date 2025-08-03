Making school fee regulation work

Delhi’s draft legislation to regulate fees charged by private unaided schools is a recognition of some realities of the school education landscape in the national capital. First, given private unaided schools’ share of student strength (almost 40%, as per UDISE+ data), they are a critical pillar of school education in the national capital territory (NCT). So, some degree of oversight is needed. Second, grievances around fee-setting and hikes have found groundswell over the past few years, making policy intervention by the government necessary. Claims of arbitrariness in these decisions came against the backdrop of 15-18% annual hikes announced by some schools charging six-figure fees. Defined metrics for deciding fees, along with a rulebook on compliance and penalty — as prescribed by the Bill — could help address the issue. And third, there was a need for parent participation in fee decisions so that the concerns of this stakeholder group don’t go unheard and unheeded. The Bill provides for parents’ representation in the fee committees — in the first two tiers of a three-tiered system.

PREMIUM Private schools have to be an option available to students, not the only alternative to underperforming government schools. (Hindustan Times)