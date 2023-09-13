Maratha stir reveals limits of quota politics

The Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil’s conditional offer to end his hunger strike without calling off the larger stir for quotas offers some breathing space for the Maharashtra administration. However, the government should be cautious about the quota demand since it has the potential to upset caste relations in the state. The Supreme Court has already indicated that electoral considerations cannot drive the state’s quota policy when it struck down the 2018 law that created a separate quota for Marathas. The Maratha community is no monolith — some sections may be economically impoverished and need state support. Unfortunately, reservation is seen as a low-hanging fruit to meet educational and employment aspirations. This approach misses the rationale behind reservation, which was envisaged as an instrument to address caste-centric oppression and deprivation. It should stay so. PREMIUM Thane, India - September , 04, 2023: Activists of the Maratha community in Thane staged a protest outside the Thane Collector office on Monday to protest against the police lathicharge (beating ) on the protestors protesting for Maratha reservation in Jalna Maharashtra ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Monday, September, 04, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )